The Murillos kick off Socorro Sessions

The Murillos are a perennial favorite local band, playing on numerous occasions around Socorro County. But this may be their first virtual concert. The Murillos will open the Performing Arts Series live-stream concert series this Sunday, May 31 at 4 p.m.
"Playing without an audience will be different," said Tori Murillo. “We’re just grateful that we can get together and perform.” Tori, lead singer for the group, said she has been mainly isolating with her 9-month old son. “We’ve been wanting to get together and practice,” she said.
Varying combinations of the Murillos family have been playing together for years, said Richard Murillo. “Any time anyone needs us, we play. We enjoy playing together as a family.” Other members are brothers George and Patrick with his son Matthew. Jon Licha plays drums. Licha and Richard have been playing together for 10 or 15 years, Richard said.
The group brings out a good crowd, always ready to dance to their music, a wide variety of classic and new sounds. Tori said she is looking forward to learning a new song “Drinking Alone,” by Carrie Underwood. “It’s kind of a bluesy country song,” she said, adding, “I’m a huge fan” of Underwood’s.
“Playing won’t be the same without an audience,” said Tori. “People will have to dance in their living room.”
The concert will be Sunday at 4 p.m. and accessible through facebook.com/NMTPAS and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUFjO6rM3bZIV9XsBG4VxRw, or search NMT Performing Arts Series on YouTube.
Others scheduled are: Doug Figgs Trio, June 7; Rob Lopez and the Infidels, June 14; Mine Country Drifters, June 21; and Suavecito, June 28.
For more information or questions, call 575-835-5688 or visit their Facebook page or nmt.edu/pas.