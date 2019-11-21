The 50th Annual Food Drive for Christmas is underway and founder/organizer Toby Jaramillo hopes it will be another good year for those families needing a little help.
“There is still a need in the community,” Jaramillo said. “We’re asking for donations of canned goods again this year. We want to provide a complete Christmas dinner for those families in need.”
The food drive will be dedicated to Ermelinda (Ermie) Jaramillo, who had been part of the food drive since its beginning. Ermie passed away in 2017.
Toby and Ermie together were recipients of the 2011 Archbishop’s St. Francis of Assisi Award, for helping the community every holiday season since the first drive 49 years ago.
Each year, Toby and his many helpers collect canned goods at drop off points throughout Socorro, destined for the many gift baskets that go to families in need of a little assistance.
He said the food drive has grown from 10 families in 1969 to serving close to 300 in 2018.
“I hope we can achieve our goal this year, but it’s hard to predict,” Jaramillo said.
Those who would like to help out may drop off canned goods at the following locations:
San Miguel Parish, Socorro City Hall, Socorro Chamber of Commerce, Eagles Club, Brown Hall at New Mexico Tech, Capitol Bar, Socorro General Hospital, DAV, and Socorro Consolidated Schools.
Drop off hours are Monday through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cash donations are also accepted only at San Miguel Parish Office.
“The cash donations will be used to buy the turkeys and other perishables like potatoes, beans and oranges,” Jaramillo said.
The Christmas Food Drive this year is also honors the memories of three loyal volunteers: Betty Davis, Joe Davis Paul Drake, and Gene and Lala Fraissinet.
Christmas food baskets will be handed out at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the city’s Finley Gym.
For more information, contact Toby Jaramillo 575-517-9680.