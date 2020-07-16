On July 16, 1945, at 5:29:45 a.m., a light "brighter than a thousand suns" filled the valley. As the now familiar mushroom cloud rose into the sky, J. Robert Oppenheimer (physicist, and Director of Los Alamos National Labs at the time) quoted from Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-gita, "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.” In a slightly less sophisticated statement, Dr. Kenneth Bainbridge, Director of the Trinity Test, said “Now we are all sons-of-bitches.”
The world had entered the nuclear age.
As an unsuspecting Socorro County slept in the pre-dawn hour, the apocalyptic device nicknamed “The Gadget” was detonated atop a surplus Forest Service fire-watch tower brought to ground zero for that purpose.
Trinity was the code name for the first explosion of a nuclear device. It was conducted by the United States Army as part of the Manhattan Project, named for its origins in New York City before the project was moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico. According to the draft final report of the Center for Disease Control’s LAHDRA Project, Tthe name Trinity may have been chosen by Oppenheimer in reference to the divine Hindu trinity of Brahma (the Creator), Vishnu (the Preserver), and Shiva (the Destroyer). He was an avid consumer of Sanskrit literature, which he had taught himself to read.
The light from the first atomic blast was seen over the entire state of New Mexico, and in parts of Arizona, Texas, and Mexico. The mushroom cloud rose to over 38,000 feet within minutes. Airplanes equipped with filters followed the Trinity cloud across Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, upstate New York, New England, and out to sea. Windows were shattered 120 miles away in Silver City.
Much has been written about the event, what led up to it, and what followed, but those accounts usually lack an important component: the voices of the people who lived nearby.
Oral History Accounts
The Bureau of Land Management conducted a number of oral history interviews between 2008 and 2020, and four of them included recollections about the blast. Excerpts, edited for clarity and length, follow.
Wally and Annie Ferguson were interviewed in 2012 at their ranch in far eastern Socorro County, 23 miles northeast of ground zero:
"Do you know the windows were blown out of this house by the bomb? Blew all the windows out. It cracked the cistern. And there was ammunition that blew up, that's what they told us.
They were children at the time, living in Capitan and Carrizozo. Annie described her experience.
I can remember my mom that morning. They lived in town then. This light lighted up. And she asked Daddy – he was getting ready to come to the ranch, and she said “Willie, what is that?” And he said it was lightning. And then she said that sound hit, and knocked all of those dishes and stuff out of the cabinet there in Carrizozo. And she said “And I suppose that was thunder?” And so they had Carrizozo – the military was all there. And Daddy asked them, what's going on? And they said an ammunition dump blew up. And they were getting ready to evacuate Carrizozo, ‘cause the radioactive cloud was coming that way. And then it turned and went down range, and so they didn't evacuate. But our cattle turned gray and we had a black dog, and he turned white.
William Wrye lived where the Wrye place is now [22 miles north/northeast of ground zero]. And they'd gone to Texas. They had family in Texas, and Billie was a little guy, a little tiny guy. And they were coming home, and on top of Red Hill they had a roadblock. And they wouldn't let anybody go, and I imagine little Billie was cryin' and everything. And they had been driving all day, or a day and a half, and they talked them into letting them go on home. And then, this is William’s verbatim story. He said, “we went home and were tired and went to bed, and we didn't hear the atomic bomb. It went off, but we didn't hear it.” And then the next day they came to his house with Geiger counters, and asked him if they'd had any radioactivity. And he says “No, we been gone, we haven't had any radios on for days!” Had no idea what radioactivity was. And then the moral to this story is, many, many years later, maybe ten years ago now, we were negotiating a contract with White Sands, and trying to get a little more money. They hadn't had a new contract in quite a few years, and of course we were bringing up all the points we could, that we drink cistern water, and what comes out of the missile range may contaminate our cistern and our cows, or whatever. And we got to the point which they said, “If we do anything that is detrimental or big, we'll tell you about it ahead of time.” And William Wrye, with his straight face, and seriously, he says, “You didn't tell me about the atomic bomb. How big was that?”
Bill Wrye, the little Billy referenced in the story, was interviewed later. He said his family’s cattle had the hair turn white on their backs, and that his father’s hair and beard all fell out on one side of his head and face. Wrye said it grew back in about six months, but was all white, and returned to its normal color over a period of about two years.
The Fergusons went on to explain that nearby Hoot Owl Canyon became know as “Hot Canyon” because so much radioactivity settled there.
Well Mr. McSmith, you know they had what we called the White Store. And it blew him out of bed. And then Pat Withers down below, he said that ambulances came out of there all night and all the next day. So there were some deaths involved. A lot of people were killed, or some sick. They came by his house. He said they ran out of there all day and night. So a lot of people were injured or whatever, but they never did tell what happened. And you know, it could have been really bad, because at our house we drink cistern water, we had a garden, we eat all the vegetables, you know. You might visit with some of those people around San Antonio. We’ve heard that there for a period of time, there were no babies born. And then there's been a lot of cancer. They told us it was an ammunition dump, and everyone believed them. They had no idea what an atomic bomb was. And I don't think they knew what was gonna happen. They could've killed everybody, and they didn't know.
Evelyn Fite (interviewed in 2009) and her husband, Dean, were living at his father’s ranch 16 miles west/northwest of ground zero at the time of the blast:
I wasn’t home, I was in Nevada visiting. But my father-in-law was at the house, and we lived in a little shack. And he was at the house, and the light woke him up, but the sound didn’t because it kind of went up and over. You know how sound goes. So where he was, he said he don’t remember the sound, but that bright light woke him up. We knew something was going on over there because there’d been lots of action, and a lot of cars going. They’d go to Logan there, and evacuated a bunch of ranchers, and there was a big fight over the land you know. The government just came and took it. War time.
Well, it was all real top secret. People in town didn’t really accept that. You know we had all the big shots at Tech that worked with it, and they knew about it. They were there when it happened. But the average person didn’t know about it – they’d just know there was something, there was a lot of action out there. Dean and had a bunch of cattle down at Black Lake and we brought ‘em up and we unloaded ‘em at Lava. And Lava’s just a switch, down where the Armendaris [ranch] is now. And we unloaded those cattle there and they had built a road, just bladed it, from that switch down by Black Mesa, all the way to Trinity Site. And we didn’t know what it was, we had no idea. But we followed that bladed road – they just knocked the cactus over, and the yuccas, and made it wide enough to bring that big trailer with one tire right beside the other. And it had that big heavy iron thing in it [the containment vessel, “Jumbo”].The tractors, they took it all the way across there to Trinity Site. And they had cement bunkers over there where they could get in, and they had telephone lines on poles about, I guess maybe eight feet high. They were not very high, you couldn’t ride a horse under ‘em.
It wasn’t much of a crater. All the boys around the ranch that rode horseback went over there to see, ‘course we wanted to see what went on. We took those cattle across that bombing range, and it was top secret, and we crossed the highway twice and nobody saw us. And you can tell when cattle cross a road, you know they drag weeds and make tracks, and pee and potty – they never saw us. We’d see cars coming and we’d just be still, and they never looked to the right or the left, they just looked down the road.
It [the crater] was just kind of a disturbance in the sand. It was a bunch of twisted iron, ‘cause they had a tower, and it blew it to pieces, and there were chunks of iron that blew off in the distance, big, big chunks, like that one down the park. But we had a piece at the ranch that Dean brought home, and those kids all gathered that green glass you know, that melted, and had it in their pockets, and took it home, put it on the mantle. Now this is supposed to have been radioactive and kill you and make you sterile. They all managed to raise families. We weren’t supposed to be over there. Yeah, there were pieces of it, melted sand, green. I went to Trinity site, oh, about 4 or 5 years ago and, of course everything’s gone, and they’ve got all that fence around there and they have all that big brouhaha about it, and I saw this man on his hands and knees, and he had a little piece of this, Trinitite they call it, and he was telling these people how very dangerous it was, and I just watched him tell that story and I thought, oh well, I don’t believe it’s all that lethal. We had no idea what it was the beginning of.
Wesley Burris (interviewed in 2007) was a child in 1945, living with his family at their home and business, the Fort Craig Service Station, 38 miles west of ground zero. The station was on Highway 1, the only main north-south artery at the time, where the rest stop is now on I-25, south of Fort Craig:
Oh yeah. There were lots of stories about that. I can even remember that, when it happened. I was asleep. Of course, I was five years old, I think, when that happened. Robert was two and a half years old, and Joe was a year old. And Robert and I was sleepin' in a bedroom. Fort Craig Service Station, and we were in the bedroom. Our bedroom was on the east end of the house. And there was a window that faced east. And of course from here it's right over there to Trinity Site. I guess as the eagle flies, maybe 30 miles. I can remember waking up with a heck of a noise, with a heck of a boom. And when I looked up, everything in the house was brighter than the sun. You know, it was brighter than what the sun would have been, up. And I sat up. And Robert and I, of course we were little guys, we was sitting there in bed just looking around tryin' to figure out what went on. And then everything just kind of turned red after a little bit. And then it just went out. Well, Mom was up and Dad was up, and they were tryin' to figure out what was going on. And Dad went out, there was a trucker out there and two cars in the driveway, I think. He went out there and was talking to one of these guys, a government agent, sitting out there watching this thing, had field glasses. And Dad was talking to him and trying to find out what happened, you know. He just told him a big line of somethin'. Wouldn't tell him nothin'. And we really didn't know what happened except it was a heck of a smoke and a heck of a dust goin' on. And so I guess it was probably two weeks before anybody ever had any idea what went on, if we knew then. But I know the air currents, at the time that that happened, it was kind of goin' east. But they said that it circled and it come right back across this country, and it dumped all that ash all over that country where we lived.
And I know they used to come in there and test it. Every so often you'd see 'em running tests different places and it was about that bomb. But Joe, he was a year old and was hot. Of course we didn't have no air conditioners at that time. And mom had him layin' in the baby bed in front of that double door going out the living room, facing east. And he got the full flash of that bomb. And he's got radiation cancer from that. He fights it all the time. Can't do nothin' with it. And so I don't know how many of us have defects from it, or was caused by it. Just can't tell.
These local voices convey the personal impact of this world-changing event on ordinary peoplecitizens inin the area wherein which it happened. Given the implications of the test, and what was to follow, perhaps it’s fitting that the blast occurred on the stretch of the historic Camino Real trail known as Jornada del Muerto, or Journey of Death.