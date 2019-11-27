Magdalena Mayor Richard Rumpf is putting out the word. There will be an unfilled trustee position for the Magdalena Village Board come January 1, 2020, and it is incumbent on the mayor to appoint someone to fill that seat.
In the November election, there were two trustee seats to be voted on. Trustee Donna Dawson won her bid for re-election. However there was no candidate to fill the seat of retiring trustee Linda Middleton.
That means the mayor must appoint a qualified person to fill that position.
“All interested persons should submit a letter of interest and/or a resume, no later than Monday, Dec. 2,” Rumpf said.
Email submissions to clerk@villageofmagdalena.com or mayor@villageofmagdalena.com , or bring to Village Hall located at 106 North Main Street.
Persons interested in becoming a village trustee must be a registered voter within the Village of Magdalena City Limits, must be able to attend two monthly meetings which are held on the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month at 6 p.m. For more information or questions , call municipal clerk Veronica Chavez at Village Hall at 575-854-2261.