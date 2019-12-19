The Magdalena Café was the site of the "Congress On Your Corner" meeting with Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small on Saturday evening, December 7. Various members of the community spent some time with the the congresswoman one-one during the evening gathering.
U.S. representative visits Magdalena
