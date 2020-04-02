New Mexico public education is shifting to a learn-at-home model as schools remain closed for the rest of the academic year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state education and child care officials announced last week.
In Magdalena, school business goes on, albeit with a skeleton staff.
Magdalena School District superintend Glenn Haven said most of the administrative team comes in, “but we stay under the five person limit by alternating days.”
Grab ‘n Go lunches are passed out at the entrance of the main building, and at the baseball field at Alamo.
“We’re averaging about 80 lunches, both sites,” he said.
Otherwise, Haven has been conferencing with PED officials twice a week on how to round out the school year, as well as how to proceed with graduation.
“Right now we’re looking at anyone who is in jeopardy of graduating,” he said. “First of all, how are we going to assess them, making sure they have all their credits and are on track to graduate. If there’s going to be any work provided, it will be with those students who need to improve their grade, or close to failing.
“We’re still working on how we’re going to get that school work to the students. There’s a lot of concern about giving paper work.”
That challenge was unheard of before coronavirus.
“As you know that virus can hang on to paper for up to 24 hours, so our concern is how to deal with their work,” Haven said. “Then there’s an obstacle in the area of technology. A lot of our students don’t have internet, especially out in the Alamo area. Right now we’re trying to get with our internet providers to help those students gain access.”
But response for us has been slow, he said. “We’ve seen a lot of obstacles since this thing went down, and we’re trying to overcome those.”
Haven said the official grading period will be the end of the third quarter.
“This is what most of the schools in the state are going to do,” he said. “But this is all up to each individual school district.”
Magdalena’s staff is still in discussion on if, when, and how graduation ceremonies will take place
“We know graduation ceremonies are very important to us and are still considering ideas,” Haven said. “Are we talking about virtual? Are we talking about out on the football field and following the social distancing rules? Or just postponing the ceremonies? We just don’t know at this point.”
Haven emphasized that everything “comes down to the safety and welfare and health of the staff and our students.
“We miss them. We really do,” he said. “And I’ve heard our students miss us, too.”
New Mexico has well over 200 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including some that are being investigated as community spread, the state Health Department said. School closings are designed to minimize community spread.
“We’re working very hard to contain the virus, and we have to continue to take aggressive steps to mitigate spread and protect New Mexicans of every age all across the state. It is more important than ever that we make sure all New Mexicans are heeding the imperative to stay home,” Lujan Grisham said. “Keeping schools closed is one of the most important tools we have to support the social distancing that can help us reduce and mitigate the spread of the virus.”
“Schools will not be required to make up the missed instructional days between March 16 and April 3, but for the remaining weeks of the school year to be waived, districts must develop both technology-based and non-technology-based continuous learning plans,” Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said.
High school credits will be awarded based on flexible approaches, including completion of work, demonstration of competency for course completion and expanded equivalency like work experience. The Public Education Department also recommends schools move to pass/no credit rather than grades during this period.
As of press time, the superintendent’s office of the Socorro Consolidated School District has not responded to an email sent by the Chieftain.