UPDATE: CANCEL Missing Endangered Juvenile Runaway- Magdalena Marshals– Magdalena, NM – Eddirenna Secatero has been found and is safe.
Magdalena, NM – The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory from the Magdalena Marshals Office. For information on the advisory please contact the Magdalena Marshals Office at (575) 382-2500.
Eddirenna Secatero, a sixteen-year-old Native American female, five feet four inches tall, weighing one hundred and forty-five pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Eddirenna was last seen at around 4:00 p.m. on December 12, 2019 walking west off the campus of Magdalena School.
Eddirenna was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, dark gray shoes, a black hoodie with white lettering of “DC”, and a blue backpack. She also wears prescription glasses with black frames.
Eddirenna is believed to be possibly with a twenty-five-year-old female, Shaniah F. Secetaro. Eddirenna Secatero is missing and in danger if not located.
Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE ADVISORY is asked to call the Magdalena Marshals Office at (575) 382-2500 or dial 911.