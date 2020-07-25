Socorro, NM (87801)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. NE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.