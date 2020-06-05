Socorro, NM (87801)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this morning. Then becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. High 99F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 60F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.