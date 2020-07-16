A lightning caused fire in the San Mateo Mountains southwest of Magdalena has grown to 14,698 acres. According to Cibola National Forest’s Magdalena Ranger District the fire started Monday, June 15 in the Apache Kid Wilderness in Socorro County, and is designated as the Vics Peak Fire. The fire perimeter is currently 54 percent contained.
The primary area of fire progression remains west from West Blue Mountain into the head of Kelly, Post and north towards Coffee Pot canyons flanking and backing in the 1994 Coffee Pot Fire footprint.
A local type 4 incident management team from the Magdalena Ranger District is assigned to the fire.
There are approximately 31 personnel assigned. Safety of the public and firefighters is always the top priority in wildland fire operations.
This week fire crews focus efforts on constructing control features along Forest Roads and trails in the northwest fire area to protect range infrastructures, cultural sites and critical habitat within the fire perimeter. Crews will continue to evaluate the need for aerial firing.
Forecasters say Cooler daytime highs will increase the chance for wetting showers and storms to develop over the region. In addition, these storms will bring drying conditions with erratic and gusty winds over western and central New Mexico.
Vics Peak Fire operations include best management practices to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 within firefighter crews/operations and within the general public. Medical teams have been placed near all crew camps and operational work areas to support firefighters.
The public is reminded to avoid the use of drones near wildfires.
Smoke is expected to be visible from NM-107, NM-1 and Interstate 25, south of Socorro.