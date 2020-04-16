The Magdalena Board of Trustees at its Monday night meeting passed a resolution declaring a local emergency disaster. The resolution is in response to a recommendation by the Department of Homeland Security, to draft an emergency declaration, execute the declaration and submit it to the state’s Emergency Operations Center.
This will have the practical effect of the Village being able to make available their existing emergency funds and have the additional benefit of clearly demonstrating the local municipalities' need for reimbursement.
The declaration of local disaster and public health emergency gives the Village the ability to take measures to reduce the possibility of exposure to disease, control the risk, prevent the spread, and promote the health and safety of individuals,
The resolution also states that the Village with work collaboratively with the City of Socorro, Socorro County, and Socorro General Hospital to ensure that all appropriate and necessary measures are taken to limit the development, contraction, and spread of COVID-19.
Eligible emergency protective measures include, but are not limited, to:
• Transporting and pre-positioning equipment and other resources for response.
• Supplies and commodities.
• Medical care and transport.
• Evacuation and sheltering, including that provided by another state or tribal government.
• Child care.
• Safety inspections.
• Security, such as barricades, fencing, or law enforcement.
• Use or lease of temporary generators for facilities that provide essential community services.
• Dissemination of information to the public to provide warnings and guidance about health and safety hazards using various strategies, such as flyers, public service announcements, or newspaper campaigns.
Mayor Richard Rumpf said there are no immediate plans to implement a directive similar to the City of Socorro requiring employees and customers of businesses to wear face masks.
“That is being talked about and we’re looking at it, but it remains to be seen if it is needed immediately,” Rumpf said.
The next village board meeting will be April 27 at 6 p.m. Members of the public will be able to attend and listen to the meeting via Facebook live at facebook.com/villageofmagdalenaofficial.