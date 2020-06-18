Magdalena’s Board of Trustees and Mayor Richard Rumpf are taking steps to ensure the village does not experience a repeat of the water outage of 2013. Magdalena’s three existing wells - Trujillo, Benjamin, and Spears - are operational, but with inadequate water flow.
At Monday night’s board meeting, Jared Lam of Bohannon Huston, Inc. gave the trustees an in-depth status report on its preliminary hydrologic study. The location of the proposed well is in the vicinity of the Trujillo Well.
“We’re looking to the future for Magdalena and water is something we have to proactive on,” Rumpf said. “It has been signed off by the state. And we’re moving ahead surveying the property, marking the spot for the well. Hopefully, within the next two months we’ll have a hole in the ground.”
He said if all goes well, “it’s expected to be online within the next six months.”
Magdalena’s matching funds will be financed by a thirty-year loan at a minimal rate, he said. “Something like .5 percent.”
In a separate interview, Rumpf said Magdalena’s Municipal Airport (Guin Field) will be spruced up, thanks to $166,000 in FAA funding for the excavation of the runway safety areas.
“The state will be assisting with funding for the project. They will pay approximately $16,000. These funds are already encumbered,” he said. “The village is not being required to provide matching funds.”
Work at the airport should start sometime in July and take about 45 days he said. The airport will be closed during this time.
“We’ve already moved trees that were in the way, and then we’ll clean up the stuff that’s graded,” Rumpf said.
He said also the village is eligible for a CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) grant of up to $1 million.
"Our airport engineer suggests we put that money towards repairing the roof of the pilot’s lounge,” Rumpf said. “We have received a quote of $4,200. The New Mexico Aviation Division of DOT has indicated that they should be able to reimburse the remaining cost of the repairs.”
There are currently three airplanes with hangars based at Guin Field, he said.
“We grade the runway at least twice a year and have painted the concrete ring around the windsock,” Rumpf said. “An independent contractor from the FAA came through and inspected the airport. He told me it’s one of the best rural airports in this part of the state he’s seen.”
Rumpf added that he’s working with the New Mexico Pilots Association on having a Fly-In this fall.
“There are a lot of rural runways and emergency airstrips that are just grass, and this group of pilots fly in and cuts the weeds and the brush. Then they have a little picnic,” he said. “We have sponsors for the meal that will be in conjunction with it.”
Rumpf said the village overall is doing well, compared to some other towns in New Mexico.
“Our businesses are doing well. The restaurants are starting to open for inside dining,” he said. “We’re fortunate that we have Family Dollar, Steer Stop, and Winston’s and gross receipts coming in have been stable. Magdalena’s fortunate. We’re doing well.”
In other business:
• The board passed Resolution No. 2020-08 which allows the village to participate in the Local Government Road Fund program administered by the New Mexico Department of Transportation.
• Rumpf updated the board on a new trash truck. “We do have a grant from the state for a new trash truck, but that money won’t be available to us until July 1, and then it will another five months before the truck is here,” he said. In the meantime, he is anticipating receiving a trash truck donated from Albuquerque.
• Drivers entering Magdalena will soon be seeing a new sign promoting the village. The Magdalena Chamber of Commerce presented its design, which is similar to a previous sign. The Chamber has already raised $1,000 of the $5,600 total cost, the mayor reported.
• Rumpf said a water line project to correct a problem is being undertaken along Highway 60 on the east side of town. “It’s going to cost $44,000 to put a pipe under the road. We have money but we have to use before June 30,” he said.