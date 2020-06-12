Wells, Tech to stand for diversity, equity

Last week, New Mexico Tech President Stephen G. Wells released a statement to faculty, staff and students that was as much personal as it was official.
“We stand in support and solidarity with the African American community and with our other communities who far too often confront the realities of inequality, discrimination, and racism,” the statement said. “As a community, we must stand against racism and hatred, and we must stand for equality and inclusion.”
In a telephone interview with The Chieftain on Friday, Wells said he was “appalled when I learned of the senseless killing of yet another African American – George Floyd – at the hands of those charged with protecting us.
“It just hit me so hard, I needed to say something,” Wells said. “Racism deserves no place on our campus, in our nation, and throughout our world. If leaders do not step up and say something, it just continues.
“And for our university, as scientists, engineers, we work all around the world, so there is a natural respect for differences and diversity,” he said. “Respect is the foundation of every interaction we have, and it is a value we strive to see reflected in each and every one of our students, faculty, and staff members.”
Wells pointed out that during the current unrest across the nation, the campus police should be commended.
“I am very pleased with Chief (Scott) Scarborough,” he said. “I think they really are a beacon of doing the right thing. I know they are hurting now because they’ve seen what’s going on and worried that it reflects badly on them. I have been very proud over the past four years of their work.”
Racism was something Wells said he experienced daily, growing up in a community in rural Indiana with profoundly ingrained racism.
“For instance, there was a city law that no African American could be in the community for more than 24 hours. That is how bad it was,” he said. “When you grow up in a world like that, every day you can fall prey to it, and you have to constantly work on that with yourself and other people.
“That was my childhood,” he said. “But then, to go from that to Bloomington (Indiana University), which has such diversity, it was a different world, like I entered a new planet. Actually, I rejoiced in it, seeing the reality of our world by seeing it through the eyes of the threatened, oppressed, and disenfranchised.
“I really do believe in looking at the world through the eyes of others,” Wells said. “We all need to work daily on suppressing any feelings of racism.
But, “I’m not going to delude myself in thinking there are not forms of racism on campus,” he said. “I have experienced it from some people, and I usually call it out with, ‘that sounds like a racist comment to me.’”
Wells addded that he has never heard racist comments at New Mexico Tech.
In his message to the Tech community, he said the administration is committed to providing outlets to have safe and challenging conversations about racism, injustice, and systemic discrimination.
“It’s something we have to continually work on,” he said. “To bring that about, we are working on opening a Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We have a long way to go, but we're trying to build that capacity on our campus. It's about bringing everyone in."
And that includes LBGT, he added.
“You know, I’ve traveled around the world and have seen various forms of oppression,” Wells said. “And to me, our nation should be above that. Our constitution says, ‘to form a more perfect union.’ Well, we need to work a little harder.”