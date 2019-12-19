Just a few lines to give a little Christmas Gift to all of my fellow soldiers in the 50 and older battle who are fighting hard in the trenches of "Restless Leg Syndrome" that somehow attacks when we are at our most exhausted and would give anything just to go to sleep.
We may not tell anyone about it, but it's there and it's driving most of us crazy. You lie down ready to have a nice warm cozy sleep and suddenly your legs begin to do the merengue with no warning at all - AND YOU CAN'T STOP THEM!!
Will a warm cup of milk, coffee, tea, whiskey, a knock on the noggin with a hammer or perhaps as a last resort a sip of STRYCHNINE stop this maddening and incessant dancing with the stars under the sheets that your legs seem to enjoy? NO!
It's a terrible thing that takes you hostage and you'll try just about anything you can think of to stop it. Hot baths, massage, foot rubs, patting your head and rubbing your tummy and even (I've done this) marching around the bed to try and make your legs sleepy.
So friends, the easiest and fastest gift that works for all of my older war vets of the restless leg invasion is simply a bar of soap (any kind of soap) in any sock placed at the foot of your bed under your fitted sheet. Really! Seriously! I promise! No kidding! Yessiree! Merry Christmas Socorro!
Gary Jaramillo
Socorro