A line from Blanch DeBois in the classic American play, "A Streetcar Named Desire," sums up the feeling of most folks in the newspaper business as well as small-town businesses ... “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.”
Although we're still open for business, many in our local communities are not. Surviving the coronavirus is not only devastating lives but business communities here in New Mexico, as well as across America too.
Many businesses were already having a tough time, and this coronavirus was a body blow. It’s affecting all businesses, large and small, across the country as businesses closed because of the pandemic. Others, while remaining open, have cut staff or reduced hours for the remaining employees. Even your hometown newspaper is facing similar challenges, and we've been looking at solutions.
Normally, our pages are full of spring sports stories and exciting events happening. So much has been canceled, that we look for other stories to gain your interest.
However, I will tell you we are not cutting our annual graduation section in our publication. Our graduating seniors have had many significant events in their lives canceled. It's not fair that these same youth born the same year as 9-11, get their final semester of their school cut short.
Thus, we want to honor them and recognize them for the hard work and dedication they deserve. Our annual edition will be published on Thursday, May 21, prior to Memorial Day.
If you have a daughter, son, granddaughter, or grandson or relative you'd like to honor, please call Denise Ortega or Stephanie McFadden at our office. They'll be happy to help you. We want to send off our local graduates in style with a nice commemorative edition!
Please know we always have been humbled by the community’s support of New Mexico’s oldest weekly newspaper. We’ve managed to survive during the most crucial times in our nation’s and community’s history. We will not give up on reporting our community’s news and events.
Second, we believe in Socorro County and its people. We know we live in an interesting community and have chronicled our community's successes and yes, even failures, during our 154-year existence. And during this time, we ask that you patronize our local businesses … yes, even your local newspaper. We all have faced tough times in our personal lives … and survived.
As a community, we need to support each other to help each other survive. We’ve all made an investment in our local community. Together we will build a stronger place to call home.
•••
Social distance has been hard on my mother, who lives in an assisted living facility in Iowa. She always has loved living there because of the social activities – especially playing cards, bingo, and bunko.
When I called her this past weekend, she was down in the dumps. All the social activities have been canceled, including her favorite – bingo. Plus, all residents' movements have been restricted, and she must eat all her meals by herself in her room.
The bright spot in her week was when one of the nursing assistants filled the bird feeder outside her room. Now she can watch the birds fly for their daily snack. Her room's window also gives her a first-hand look at the neighboring farmer getting his fields ready to plant.
Mom always gauged the farmer's planting on when she would plant her own garden. Luckily, the assisted living facility has its own garden, which she loved to help plant. Hopefully it will bring Mom some joy to see something coming to life again.
•••
Finally, this will be my last regular weekly column in the newspaper. Next week there’ll be a column from the newspaper’s new editor Jonathan Miller. Jonathan did ask if I'd write a column now and then, and I said I would.
Plus, I told him you will never know when I will pop into either Socorro or Magdalena to say "howdy" to some of the nicest folks I first met when I moved to New Mexico.
My final words are a reminder to all of our readers to be safe during these uncertain times: April distance will bring May existence!