Although we're not in the clutches of old person winter yet, our Thanksgiving Day weather was purely and unadulterated New Mexican. Consider: Four inches of snow on Thursday, which was melted off by sunshine on Friday. Just in time to jaunt down to your favorite store for those Black Friday bargains, that is, if you didn't spend all your money on pre-Black Friday bargains, or will wait until the after-Black Friday bargains on, you know … Not as Black Saturday, Charcoal Grey Sunday or 50 Shades Darker Monday.
At any rate, the Christmas shopping season is going full bore, like a racehorse galloping toward the finish line, and here's me trying to step out of the way. Do I want a 70-inch TV? Yes. Do I need a 70-inch TV? No. Would my wife laugh hysterically if I even brought it up? I do believe so.
Back in the dark ages when I was very young, they didn't use to call the day after Thanksgiving Black Friday. However, it was still the unofficial beginning of the Christmas shopping season, when stores put up their decorations and introduced all the new products for gift-giving, or as we now say, gifting, as in "I am gifting too many gifts to my grandchildren this Christmas."
I was talking with a friend last week, and shopping for Christmas came up, specifically about having to do some of our shopping, not locally. It seems we both had the same policy. Buy stuff in Socorro first, and if that specific thing we were looking for isn't available here, only then should one go elsewhere. And then there's the secondary policy of going to Albuquerque before shopping online.
Anyhow, that conversation got me remembering what this time of year was like, say 50 years ago.
Sure, there were the stores all decked out in holly and ivy and greenery and reddery (is that a word?), but the most wanted Christmas gifts were a far cry from 2019. Back then, kids were wanting Hot Wheels or Barbie dolls. Or possibly something high-tech like an 8-track cartridge player or a Chatty Cathy. That was way before Amazon and Apple, and what-not of course, and what kids wanted in 1969 was mainly what they saw advertised on the three networks' Saturday morning cartoon shows.
Advertising is all different now, and one thing you never see anymore is an ad of Santa Claus with a Marlboro between his fingers and blowing smoke rings.
I was reading an article on how things were a half-century ago, and before you say, "you should know, you were there," consider that we're talking fifty years ago. Granted, Marcel Proust had it right when he said, "Remembrance of things past is not necessarily the remembrance of things as they were," but one thing I do remember clearly is that I was paying 34 cents for a gallon of gas. That's $.34, not $3.40. And telling the attendant I wanted a dollar's worth of regular. Then he would pop the hood to check my water and oil. And wipe my windshield clean. No kidding. It really happened.
If that's not a totally foreign concept to Millenials, also in 1969:
• The Beatles were still together.
• You could drink beer at 18 years old.
• A transistor radio was the only means of transportable music — no AirPods.
• No internet. People read newspapers and wrote letters.
• Computers took up a wall.
• If you wanted cash, you had to see a teller inside a bank.
• There was no 9-1-1.
• Dialing a phone meant actually "dialing," and you had to stay in one spot.
• No one carried around a bottle of water.
• Soda cans had pull tabs.
• Flying was a big deal and expensive.
• No cable. No satellite TV.
• Corporal punishment was A-OK.
• Most were married by their mid-20s.
• Asbestos and lead paint were all the rage.
●• War in Vietnam. Guys got drafted.
It's hard to comprehend that so much has changed in the last 50 years, but Christmas is still Christmas. This week wreaths and holly and lights are going up on the poles along California Street, and city workers are decorating the plaza. The Electric Light Parade will light up California Street on Saturday night, and there will be a fine seasonal celebration around the plaza, with luminarias galore. Next week is the Christmas parade in Magdalena, and the village Secret Santa will be delivering toys to underprivileged children again.
All of this, I tend to believe, personifies our communities' respect for tradition and appreciation of the simpler joys of life. Yes, we have our I-pads and FitBits, Smartphones and insta-pots, air-fryers and all the other fancy gadgets. But when you get down to basics, what matters is who we are and how we get along, keeping that Christmas spirit alive.
Yep, the Advent calendar is counting down, and holiday spirits ensue.
Speaking of spirits, where's my eggnog?