In case you haven't noticed, the Civil War is not over. Last weekend the Yanks and the Rebs were back brawling it up once again on the banks of the mighty Rio Grande. Several dozen reenactors turned out, and they seemed to have a good time acting out a simulation of the Battle of Valverde. Spectators watched from the Escondida Bridge overlooking the faux fighting going on and you couldn't count how many cameras and cell phones came out when it all got underway.
I was once told that war-historian types have been recreating one Civil War battle or another since forever. In fact, even while the conflict was still going on, communities were having "sham battles" of their local regiment. Reenactors say it kind of gives them a feel for what it was like back then, and also they do it to pay tribute to those who fought, which I can understand.
Other than the Civil War, or possibly the War of Independence, I think no one has ever wanted to recreate other battles, like Omaha Beach or the charge up San Juan Hill.
I guess it's hard to come up with something to reenact outside of war, but what about the war between men and women? Does anyone remember the battle of the sexes? Is that still a thing?
No, I'm not referring to the late Sixties and that period of bra-burning and the emergence of women's rights; the era of free love and no-fault divorce. It gave a lot of guys the heebie-jeebies in those male-chauvinist days; when we men slowly got it into our thick monkey skulls that women were our equals in society, like a version of being married on a national scale. Sort of.
In the end, I figured equal rights for women was bound to happen because, well, you know …women are wiser. I learned this from James Thurber, who spent his whole life being both awed and confused by women. He once wrote: "Women are wiser than men because they know less and understand more." That's as close a compliment as you'll get from Thurber, I guess, but then he also said, "I think that maybe if women and children were in charge, we'd get somewhere."
I say maybe the human race has women in it to keep us men from killing each other off altogether.
I learned about the war between men and women before I knew what it implied; around the age of 12 when I read a copy of The Thurber Carnival. Later a movie came out with Jack Lemmon about Thurber and the above-mentioned so-called "war."
While we're on the subject, this Saturday is Leap Day, that quadrennial moment in time when, according to Irish tradition, women are given the green light to pursue men and propose marriage. As a matter of fact, in the Middle Ages, it was known as Bachelors' Day, when any unsuspecting dude who refused a valid marriage proposal made on Leap Day would have to offer her cash or clothing as a penalty. Actually, some laws - yes, laws - even dictated that such a refusal might amount to a penalty of 12 pairs of gloves.
And then there's Sadie Hawkins Day, if anyone remembers the Li'l Abner comic strip. According to the strip's plotline, Sadie Hawkins was known as "the homeliest gal in them hills," and therefore unable to get a date, so her rich and powerful father Hebzekiah Hawkins proclaimed Sadie Hawkins Day; a foot race in which the single gals pursued the town's single fellers, with gittin' hitched the consequence. The story goes that after seeing a feature in Life Magazine, people wanted real-life Sadie Hawkins events, including Sadie Hawkins dances, to which women would ask men to, instead of the traditional boy-asks-girl.
Back when I was in high school in the 1960s, there was a Sadie Hawkins dance once a year when girls got to ask boys to go, and then got all gussied up in cornpone hillbilly outfits that Minnie Pearl and Tennessee Ernie Ford made famous.
It don’t make any difference, I suppose, since it all comes down to getting together with the right person. I’m reminded of John Prine singing:
There’s a big ol’ goofy man
Dancing with a big ol’ goofy girl
Ooo, baby, it’s a big ol’ goofy world…
By the way, a person born on February 29 may be called a "leapling," and you're eligible to join the Honor Society of Leap Year Day Babies.
Personally, I think Leap Day should be a “free” day. Carpe diem! Like they say about Las Vegas, whatever happens on Leap Day stays on Leap day. Think about it. It's the only thing that happens every four years, so why not go a little nuts?
Oh wait, the presidential election also happens once every four years, so that means…
Never mind. I'm already nuts.