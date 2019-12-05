At the young age of 21, Zachery Anaya runs the weight room at Finley gym. He recently became a licensed certified trainer for the gym. El Defensor Chieftain caught up with him as he was helping to put up Christmas decorations on the plaza.
Question: What is your certification?
Answer: I did an online exam that I spent a few weeks preparing for. It was done through the gym to become certified to train here in Socorro.
Q: What caused you to do this?
A: I spend a lot of time in the gym already and wanted to make sure people were training safely and effectively. I wanted to make sure I could help people more in reaching their fitness goals. With New Years resolutions coming up there will be more people at the gym. We want to start doing training plans and meal plans to get people in shape and get to their goals. Strength training is my main focus to help keep people healthy.
Q: What was the process like becoming certified?
A: It was around three hours a day for two weeks studying physical fitness and nutrition. Learning about things like muscle movements, stretching, bone structure and injury recovery. The test was free unless you passed. Once I finished the 200 question test and passed it was $566 to become certified.
Q: How long have you been involved with Finley?
A: I started with the youth program initially in one of the first few years they hosted youth sports. I kept coming back to the gym before Cindy (Rivera) eventually kept me on full time about five years ago. It’s a great place to work and has a lot of potential as we’ve continued to grow throughout the years. The weight room is one of the best kept secret places in Socorro.
Q: How does your facility compare to others in Socorro?
A: It’s very similar to places like Tech with comparable equipment but we only charge one dollar per day. It’s a great place to stay fit and interact with people in the community.
Q: Are you born and raised in Socorro?
A: Yes. I graduated from Socorro High School in 2016. I played linebacker while I was there. We weren’t as good as the team is this year but it was great to be a part of because the city always seems to revolve around the football team in a way.
Q: What were your favorite things to do while growing up in Socorro?
A: Sports were always big for me and my friends. I was raised by a single mother, Samantha Anaya, and never really knew my father so I spent a lot of time helping out at home. When I was eight my brother Dominic and a few years later my sister Selena were born. I did all that I could to help raise them at home.
Q: Was the father of your siblings involved in your life?
A: Not really, it was mainly just us four. He didn’t want to be involved I suppose. But we fortunately had my grandfather Benny who helped and was kind of a positive father figure for us. He did everything when my mom wasn’t able whether it would be because of work or with her issues as she suffers from epilepsy.
Q: What was it like throughout the years with your mother dealing with epilepsy?
A: There were tough times, especially as a kid. Transportation was a big thing. We did a lot of walking. But that didn’t have any impact on how great of a mom she is. It is just a part of how I wanted to do the best things that I could do. There’s a lot of love in our family and we always respect what we have every day. Our family is very close. My mother is one of the few people I can talk to about anything.
Q: What do you do now after graduating high school?
A: I hang out with friends from school and work, mainly watching sports. I also spend as much time as possible with my girlfriend Savannah Rivera. We met years ago in elementary school and were friends off and on before I finally asked her out in math class. She used to think I was mean, which I was, but she saw me mature which is what helped in getting her. We’ve been together for six years.
Q: What type of career path are you looking at?
A: At this point I like the personal training path. I would like to get classes going and a real structured form of training for people. I started getting a little heavier after school and realized staying healthy and fit is a big deal in the long run. I always tell people if you’re committed let’s go to the gym and I’m there to support you.
Q: A few random questions, what is your favorite movie?
A: That would probably be “World War Z” with Brad Pitt. I’m a horror movie fan and I loved the intense zombie action in that movie. It’s really intense and in your face.
Q: What is your favorite book?
A: The Tail of Desperaux. It’s about a mouse living in a library who’s family wants him to be a typical mouse and all he wants to do is read and go on adventures. For some reason that always stuck with me.
Q: As a trainer, what is the one food you can’t stay away from?
A: I love Mexican food. Tacos, enchiladas, any type of Mexican dish is my cheat day.
Q: What is your favorite type of music?
A: I’ve always been a big hip-hop guy. Right now my favorite rapper would have to be A Boogie (Wit Da Hoodie). He has a good flow and it puts me in a good mood.
Q: If you could live anywhere else in the world, where would it be?
A: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. I’m a big Steelers fan and I’ve always wanted to just get a chance to see a game at Heinz Field. Islands and mountains don’t interest me. I’m a die hard football fan.
Q: If there was something you could change about Socorro county, what would it be?
A: Getting people off of the streets. Whether it’s building more shelters or homes, seeing people on the street struggling is very sad to me. I hate seeing the less fortunate getting kicked out of places or being told to move on when they’re just trying to relax for a few minutes.
For information on possible strength training opportunities with Zachery visit the Finley Gym to set up a workout.