This spring, Theresa Apodaca is wrapping up her career as a science teacher at Sarracino Middle School, but retirement is the furthest thing from her mind. This fall, she will begin a new chapter at New Mexico Tech, a move she says will be rejuvenating and at the same time challenging.
What will be your job at New Mexico Tech?
I will be an instructor in the Teacher Education Program. I'll teach courses that include curriculum design and instructional strategies, differentiated instruction, classroom management, and supervise their field experience, student teaching. That’s both undergraduate and graduate students.
What made you decide to take the job at Tech?
I think it's about teaching college students. For the last two years, I've also been teaching an acting class at New Mexico Tech. Teaching acting has really been cool. I liked it so much that I find myself actually missing them. But I found that I liked teaching to older students. I'm going to miss teaching middle school, but it will be a refreshing change. I think it was time I needed to be doing something new. And keep teaching my Introduction to Acting in the CLASS department with the Alternative Licensure Program courses at Tech.
How long have you been teaching at Sarracino Middle School?
I've been teaching science there for about 13 years. Before that, I taught fourth and fifth grades at Zimmerly from 1997 to 2004. Those were fun years. Then, I was transferred to Sarracino to teach science, which I found was my calling.
How is teaching middle school as opposed to elementary school different?
I think it's easier to teach sixth grade because they are more receptive to learning. They seem to be excited. But not if I'm a boring teacher. I try to make science fun and exciting. We do hands-on lab experiments once a week. And to always give a purpose of why something is being learned. If they know there's something exciting, they're more apt to want to do it.
Could you give an example?
They really enjoyed all the experiments but the big one was making ice cream in a bag. I was teaching them about conduction and heat transfer, and I said: "We're going to learn about heat transfer by making ice cream in a bag." They said, "What? Heat? Ice cream?" And then they got to learn the science behind it. They kept asking to do that over and over the rest of the school year.
How long have you been a teacher?
I've been teaching for 26 years. I started my teaching career in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, at a little school called Willowbrook Elementary, and I taught second grade. That lasted two years.
What took you to Oak Ridge from Socorro?
I was going to New Mexico Tech but graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. My husband, Greg (Miller), was living there before I got out there. He was a consultant with an environmental engineering firm. He was getting his Masters at New Mexico Tech, and I was going there at the time. When he graduated and went to Tennessee, we carried on a friendship, and I went out to visit him a few times. That turned into a romance, so I packed up and moved to Tennessee. That was way back in '89. We've been married 30 years.
How did Tennessee differ from New Mexico?
It was just beautiful to me. I’ll tell you a story. After I got to Tennessee, I was with my friend there, her name was Amy, and we were driving around, and I remember just looking at her and, “You know, even the weeds are beautiful here!”
Do you miss those times?
"I miss our house there, and I miss the little pond on our property. There were seven weeping willows around the pond. We also had a little paddle boat. And the flowers, you could just grow anything there. The people were friendly. I loved it there.
What else do you remember about living there?
“We would go hiking in the Smoky Mountains. We hiked to a cabin in a place called Cherry Creek. An hours-long hike was the only way to get there, and the beauty of it was that there was no electricity in those old cabins. It was rustic. We would spend the night and then hike back down.
So you ended up moving to Socorro?
When my dad (Desi Apodaca) passed away, my mom (Fita) needed help, so we moved back here.
Is this where you’re from originally?
I am. My husband is from the Bay Area in California.
What made you want to go into teaching?
I wanted to be a teacher ever since the second grade. It was Virginia Johnson here in Socorro who inspired me.
How did she do that?
She made teaching look fun, and I always remembered that. She was just so calm, so kind and patient with me when I was having a hard time learning things. She was just such a good role model. That just stayed with me, and then I finally went to college and became a teacher. I kept that dream all along, you know … "I want to be a teacher."
Have you seen your students go on to bigger things?
Two summers ago, I got a letter from a former student telling me that she is working on her Ph.D. in Egyptology! She was in my fifth-grade class and really liked the Egyptology unit I taught so much she's now an Egyptologist.
What about your other passion? When did you first become interested in acting?
I got turned on to drama back to when I was in high school. I had to take an elective, and my advisor suggested drama. I was initially scared of it but wasn't necessarily shy. At first, it was horrible but then...practice makes perfect, right?
What was your first onstage role?
It was when I got the courage to try out for the Cowardly Lion in the Wizard of Oz. I had so much makeup on, and with the costume, nobody knew it was me. So I was able to just be as "big" as I wanted to be. I really liked it, and after that, I was able to do the same thing when I played the part of the March Hare in Alice in Wonderland. I gained confidence from all that, and it stayed with me.
Have you ever thought of acting as a career?
I thought at one time I wanted to be an actress. You know, go to New York and tough it out until I got on Broadway. Boy, what a dream that was. But I really wanted to be a teacher. That was my ultimate dream, so that’s what I decided to go for. Now I have the best of both worlds.
When did you get involved with Socorro Community Theater?
Way back in 2002, I saw an advertisement for auditions for the Socorro Community Theater. I told Greg I want to try out, and at that time, he knew nothing about my earlier experience in acting. He said sure okay, and I ended up with a supporting role in Cactus Pass.
How did that turn out?
That night driving home after the performance, Greg said, "You were really good. I didn't know you could act." It had never come up. But I stayed with it, acting and directing, and now I'm president of the Socorro Community Theater board.
How many plays have you been involved with here?
I’ve been involved with 28. That’s including working backstage and directing.
Do you have a favorite role as an actress?
I loved playing Dotty Otley. She was the main character in Noises Off. The ensemble acting is what really did it for me. Everybody did so well together. That was so much fun.
Do you have a favorite play or favorite movie?
We went to New York last year, and we saw Network with Bryan Cranston. I'd have to say that's probably my favorite play right now. Do you really want to know my favorite movie? It's called Four Weddings and a Funeral. I love ensemble acting, and that's what I like about it.
Is there a play you haven't done but would like to?
Clue. It’s the one we were rehearsing for until this thing (COVID-19) came along. I hope we can pick it later.
What’s in store for the rest of this semester with your middle school classes?
I have 67 science students altogether, and 41 are on Google Classroom. Those not online receive work packets. All the teachers go back to the school building and put together school work packets for two weeks at a time. I have to admit it's been a good learning experience for me, in spite of what's happening, because I would never have thought about learning this technology otherwise.