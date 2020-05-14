t just doesn’t seem right. Here we are enjoying a gorgeous New Mexico spring. There’s the greening of the pasturelands, and the cows are munching away on the gramma. But then a weird thought pops into my brain: Are they socially distanced? Are they six feet apart?
Wait. That’s crazy. While we hunker in our bunker, life goes on unchanged out there on the prairie, blissfully unaware of any doom and gloom. Not unlike the lilies of the field: cows toil not, nor do they spin.
But just don’t tell them that May is Beef Month, and correspondingly, Hamburger Month.
Yep, life goes on. For example, this Saturday is Armed Forces Day, which honors those in all branches of the United States military. While related, in a way, to Veterans Day or Memorial Day, it’s the day for Americans to salute those currently serving in the U.S. military.
Initially, there was an Army Day, a Navy Day, and so on. But President Truman combined them into Armed Forces Day in 1947, “to come together and thank our military members for their patriotic service in support of our country."
Nowadays, it doesn’t seem to be as "in" as it once was and goes by mostly unnoticed. Not unlike other military-oriented things. Like ROTC, short for Reserve Officers' Training Corps, which up until the 1970s was compulsory at most college campuses for entering college boys with saluting and marching and all, like it or not.
I had a friend from high school named Danny Rowland, who was actually kicked out of college in the 1960s because he would not shave his beard or cut his hair for ROTC. Suffice to say it wasn't his cup of tea, seeing as he went on to play guitar for Kenny Rogers and Townes Van Zandt.
By the time I started college, I had just left the military after four years, serving overseas twice and even (gasp!) decorated in Vietnam. Guys were getting drafted left and right, but those with college deferments still had to put on that ROTC uniform in their freshman year. Imagine my surprise when the stern-faced lady at registration told me I had to sign up for ROTC. I asked her if I could wear my Air Force jungle fatigues instead of their uniform. And that, as they say, was that. The same goes for having to wear a frosh beanie. Don’t ask.
Speaking of college, this Saturday, the graduates of New Mexico Tech will be phoning it in, so to speak. The whole commencement thing will be online only, so I’m assuming there will be no Chartwells feast afterward and no hobnobbing in clusters around Brown Hall this year.
On the high school level, as far as I can tell, each school in the area will handle graduation a little differently. In Magdalena, the graduates will be honored by a parade down First Street this Friday evening. For all I know, diplomas will be handed out shrink-wrapped and sanitized.
High school graduation is a strange kind of time when you're nervous and happy and sentimental all at the same time. It’s one of those grand passages of life when boys and girls become men and women.
A time for joy, a time for tears, as the Four Freshman sang way back in the pre-hip-hop days.
I'm trying hard not to get too sentimental here, but in the last ten days, there's been my son's birthday, my father-in-law's birthday, our wedding anniversary and Mother’s Day.
On top of all that, I just ripped open our last bundle of toilet paper. This calls for a trek to the store.
I don’t know if you’ve received your stimulus check from the guv’mit yet, but I’ve been trying to figure out how to do more shopping here in the county. Trouble is, with me working from home, I regret to say I’m reduced to doing more shopping online, and I probably don’t have to tell you that this can involve a maddening labyrinth of clicks, pages, and waiting for pictures to load. Take, for example, that behemoth of merchandising, Amazon, which feels compelled to guide you to what they think will make you salivate over what the latest fashion is. Like, how do I mix and match my ensemble to coordinate with the color of my face mask? This is when I find myself wanting to yell at the computer screen. No, I don’t want “men’s fashions.” I just want a pair of pants, thank you. Show me the pants!
This agitation doesn’t happen in what’s known as a brick and mortar store. You go in there and look, there’s a wall of jeans. It’s that simple. The problem is, there is a dearth of malls or clothing stores here, and I’m not driving to Albuquerque to the thick of COVID-19. I’ve gone through too much in my life to risk getting sick.
Besides, I need my lungs to sing “a-wap-bop-a-lup-bop, a-wop-bam-boom” with my Little Richard 45s.