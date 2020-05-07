Here is a list of some products you find around the house or that you can easily purchase that will help you manage your pest problems. There are many others, but these may be the easiest to find and use.
Baking Soda
Baking soda or sodium bicarbonate is a mined alkaline mineral. When it is eaten by insects it releases carbon dioxide bubbles that are fatal. A paste made from baking soda will also give quick relief to an insect sting. You can sprinkle baking soda around your home inside and out and around pet food dishes. It will repel ants and roaches.
Borax / Boric Acid
Borax is a combination of sodium, boron and oxygen and is mined from the soil. Boric acid is a crystalline material made from borax. 20 Mule Team Borax is very effective in controlling a wide variety of insects. Boric acid is a powder that removes the waxy coating on the exterior of the insect’s body when they crawl over it. The waxy coating is used to retain water and without it the insect quickly dies from dehydration. When mixed in baits it can control ants, cockroaches and some other insects. The insects also ingest the material while grooming and subsequently die. Boric acid will remain effective indefinitely in a dry environment. Boric acid can be mixed with any food the roaches or ants are eating including peanut butter, jelly, sugar, syrup or honey.
While boric acid doesn’t cause cancer, birth defects, allergies or other ailments that pesticide can cause, it should not be taken internally as it is toxic if eaten. Keep any baits you make out of the reach of children and pets.
Catnip
Catnip will not only repel insects such as cockroaches, ants, mosquitoes and others, but it will prevent rabbits, deer and squirrels from eating plants sprayed with it.
Diatomaceous Earth
I frequently recommend using diatomaceous earth (DE) for controlling a variety of pests. If you use this product, be sure it is food-grade quality. Diatomaceous earth is mined from the fossilized silica shell remains of microscopic diatoms. Diatoms are animals that are related to crustaceans of today. They produced shells that are now ground up and used as a powder or dust for insect control. Diatomaceous earth absorbs the waxy layer on the surface of insect skins, causing the insect to desiccate (dry out). Diatomaceous earth also effectively controls slugs and snails. This least-toxic insecticide is considered harmless to humans and is used in stored grains. Mix ¼ cup of food-grade DE in a gallon of vinegar and spray pests with the mix or pour into ant mounds as a drench. Do not buy or use DE sold for swimming pool filters. This form is not effective as an insecticide and, when inhaled, can cause silicosis, a deadly lung disease. Diatomaceous earth is abrasive to lung and eyes - so use proper personal protection when using this product.
Garlic Oil
Garlic is very effective in killing and repelling insects. Simmer about a dozen finely chopped cloves of garlic in cooking oil for about an hour, cool, strain it and spray your plants. It will work on many plant pests including whiteflies, thrips, spider mites, grasshoppers, leafhoppers and aphids.
Salt
Salt will kill any vegetation and is a good herbicide for killing weeds in a sidewalk, along a fence or similar areas. Salt mixed with water will also kill snails and slugs. Salt will kill many insects and can be used in crawl spaces or other areas to deter termites and cockroaches.
There are other home products you can use as well. You don’t have to use pesticides or spend a lot of money getting your house sprayed. If you want, you can join my Earth Friendly Bug Club and I will help you with any pest issues via email or phone, send you handbooks that are relevant and identify any pests you have. If you are interested, email me at askthebugman2013@gmail.com for more information.