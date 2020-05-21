Moths are out in large numbers in many areas around New Mexico and probably other areas. They are coming in from the desert areas and nearby mountains because of lack of rain. Many of the plants they live on are drying out and they need moisture. The moths are attracted to urban areas because of the humidity from all the homes in the area. They are also attracted to lights so they can swarm on homes in large numbers. They are not going to do any damage to your home. Some of them may reproduce on your property if they like any plants, but it isn’t going to be serious. When we start getting some rain, they will spread out over a large area and many will go back to the desert and mountain areas.
This moth swarm is beneficial in an environmental way. Because of the lack of rain, we have no mosquitoes out right now and bats love mosquitoes. One bat can eat a thousand mosquitoes in one night. With the moth swarms, the bats can feed on them. If we didn’t have the moth swarms, many bats would leave the area and would not be here when the rains come, and the mosquitoes start breeding. So when it starts raining, the moths will leave, the mosquitoes will show up and the bats will help control them.
The bad news is that when the mosquitoes show up, many government agencies will start using trucks, and in some cases, airplanes to spray pesticides over large areas to kill a couple of mosquitoes. They will kill many beneficial insects, harm many birds and in some cases, pets that may be outside. Also, the pesticides they use aren’t safe for people and they can compromise your immune system and make you more susceptible to getting a virus, including COVID-19. Mosquito control should be about public education and not pesticide pollution, but that isn’t the case in many areas. When I was IPM Manager in Santa Fe, we never allowed mosquito spraying. We used larvicides where the mosquitoes would breed, and we made sure everyone knew what they could do to control mosquitoes in their own yard without using toxic pesticides. The system worked and we had no issues with mosquito diseases.
It is also vital that during this COVID-19 pandemic that you do not use any pesticides in your home or business or around the outside. There is nothing essential about spraying pesticides along baseboards in a home or power spraying pesticides around the outside of a house. The only purpose of spraying baseboards is to kill time in a house, so it looks like the homeowner is getting their money’s worth.
If you use an exterminator, I suggest that you insist they use EPA Exempt pesticides only and not the pesticides they normally use. I know a lot of companies will say the pesticides they use are made from chrysanthemums and are safe. That is not true. There may be a fraction of chrysanthemums in the pesticides, but they are mostly made of inert ingredients, many of which can be toxic. Just tell your exterminator to take a break from regular treatments and only come out when you call them for an emergency pest issue, such as an infestation of yellowjackets or for termite control. There is no reason for regular treatments of pesticides during this pandemic.
In most cases you can control pests in your home yourself, without using any toxic pesticides. I will help anyone who has a pest issue via consultations, and I have handbooks I can send via email. I will not charge anything for any consultations during this pandemic since the economy is suffering and money is tight. This offer is open to anyone, anywhere in the country.
So, don’t worry about the moths and thank them for feeding the bats while they are here so the bats don’t move someplace else.