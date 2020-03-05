For many years Natasha Bustamante has been deeply involved with Socorro youth of all ages both at work and in her spare time. She sat down with El Defensor Chieftain during the Warriors wrestling team State Championships to talk more about her enthusiasm for the next generation.
What brings you to this event here at The Santa Ana Star Center?
I have been involved with Warriors wrestling for many, many years. Us group of parents you see here today are very supportive of these kids. That is our job to instill the same values in them that we had growing up.
Do you have kids on the team?
Yes. My boy Sean McNeil is a sophomore on the team. He wrestles at 145.
When did you first become involved with this program?
Oh I have been involved with this program from the beginning. We had a plan as a group from the start between myself, my fiancee James and Coach Joel (Partridge) about how to get this wrestling program on its feet. Along with the help of a ton of members in the community we have been able to build it into what you see today. I am the team mom of the Juniors team and help out when I can with the high school group.
What type of responsibilities come with being a team mom in your view?
With the Juniors it involves organizing which events we will be attending. Making sure all the kids are registered correctly. Making sure we are able to get the funds for the team as a whole to be paid for. Designing and distributing uniforms. Recruiting students. Our goal is to be the juniors program before joining the high school team.
When not at events such as this, what is it that you do as a profession?
I am a school nurse at Sarracino Middle School.
How did you end up there?
This will be my fourth year with the school. I got into a nursing program with Canton College were I got a degree. When I graduated I had children, four now, so I was ready to settle down and start a family. This position at Sarracino really accommodated my fiancee and its schedule to help out with the kids. I should also add that I just recently was appointed weight assessor with the high school.
How does that work?
If players have to travel the NMAA lets us know what weight levels the athletes need to be at for a particular event so that we can weigh them here before they travel.
Do you plan on staying in the medical field or do you have other ideas?
Not right now. I’ve really enjoyed it because it’s flexible. Plus you also get to meet the people around you better and feel like you are helping them.
You mentioned you had a family of four. Other than Sean, what are their names?
There’s Kadeyn, he just took the state championship title last weekend in Jr. wrestling. Then we have Kennedy who is four and finally a brand new one year old McKenzie. She will be the last one.
Were you born and raised in Socorro?
I was not. I was born in Las Cruces. I lived in New Mexico until I was about 10. Then my mom Sandra moved us to Spoakane, Washington. Her former husband got a job out there which is why we moved. After I graduated from a tiny little high school called Cheney I moved to New Mexico because there was still a lot of family here. I came to Socorro, spent a year attending UNM which didn’t work out. So then I started working odd jobs, mainly in hospitals. From there James and I moved to Albuquerque for a few years with the hope of getting better jobs. Then we came back to Socorro to settle down.
Having lived in these different places, why have you decided to be in Socorro?
When you’re young a lot of people think this place is boring. But as you get older you start to realize how great of a community it is.
A few random questions, what is your favorite movie?
“The Notebook” is always one of my go to classics. It is the perfect sappy girl movie. That is something I could always watch, just like a lot of women out there.
What is your favorite type of music to listen to?
I like everything from country to hip-hop to sometimes Spanish music. Like I know what my favorite artists are but have always been so bad with names. I could sing all of the words and would have no idea what that band or artist is called.
What is your favorite thing to do recreationally?
You’re looking at here. We get to travel all over the state with these wrestlers and sometimes even out of the state. That’s what our kids enjoy so that is what we love to do. Our four year old is already so excited to get into it. I do also enjoy going back home to Spoakane because I still have family there and it is beautiful.
If there was anywhere in the world you could live, where would that be?
I don’t think that I would ever leave here. Las Cruces might be a possibility but it would definitely have to be somewhere in New Mexico.
If there was one thing about Socorro that you would change, what would it be?
We clearly have a substance abuse epidemic. And it doesn’t just effect them, it trickles down to their families as well. It would be nice to see our public figures find a way to do more.
If you currently have a child attending Sarracino middle school, rest assured they will be in the caring hands of Natasha Bustamante.