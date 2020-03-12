For more than seven years Dr. Michael Cito has been overseeing the Tiny Teeth Children’s Dentistry in Socorro. El Defensor Chieftain recently visited his office..
How did your practice begin?
We started it from the ground up. Tristen Peralta, for example, is our longest current employee. She has been here since day one. My father Stephen is a pediatric dentist as well and he helped me get this place off the ground.
What services does your dentistry provide?
As a pediatric practice we generally provide services for any child 19 and under. That is the max. We also see children as young as four to five days of age. Our concern is helping the growth and development of individuals. We also see special needs individuals and try to help them in any way that we can.
How did Tiny Teeth come into existence?
The building was initially vacant. It was owned previously by Dr. Ginger Bratzel who was a dentist no longer practicing. We were fortunate to find this location because this was already a pre-existing dental office. It was very seamless opening up. It only took a few months getting everything in place before opening our doors. We have been able to now officially purchase the property as of this year.
Does your practice take walk-ins or is it by appointment only?
We do take walk-ins if at all possible. Mostly we do an appointment based schedule but our staff here is able to take patients in need of immediate assistance when necessary. Most major insurances and medicaid are accepted through our practice. Any child in need we will see is our philosophy.
How many employees does your practice have besides yourself?
We have four ladies on staff. There is Tristen Peralta, Chanel Mata, Ericka Hernandez and Tiffany Salas. Tristen and Chanel are here full-time to answer calls and make sure kids in need are taken care of when I’m not in the office. All of our employees are highly skilled dental assistants.
Was dentistry something you grew up wanting to get into?
Not always. When I was younger I kind of rebelled against the idea because it was following in my father’s footsteps so to speak. I fought the idea for many years. But eventually I came around to the idea of being a dentist and I have no regrets in doing so.
What type of credentials and education do you have in this field?
I am a board certified dentist. I did four years of dental school at the University of Missouri Kansas City Dentistry. After that I did a year long residency at the University of New Mexico (UNM). From there I did my pediatric residency at Doernbecher Hospital in Portland, Oregon for two years.
What was your educational experience like before opening your own practice?
It was certainly a marathon. That would be the best way to describe it. Long hours with both school as well as practicing. But being born and raised in Albuquerque it was nice to get away from the Southwest for pockets of time in my life and see other parts of the country while also getting my education.
Did you ever regret following through as a dentist at any moment?
I really don’t. Dental school was tough but my experience in residency has been mostly positive. I love working with kids which is why this office is a great place for me. I would choose this career path in a heartbeat. I enjoy watching kids grow both physically as well as their vocabulary change throughout the years. There is something very rewarding about that.
Are you here permanently in Socorro at Tiny Teeth?
I am not. Typically I am here two to three days a week. Our other family practice is Albuquerque Pediatric Dental which is the practice my father started 40 years ago. This is in a sense a satellite office that I have been able to oversee and have my own identity from my father. Ultimately the goal is to make sure the kiddos here in Socorro are well taken care of from a dental perspective.
Beyond your dental career, what is your background?
I was born and raised in Albuquerque. I graduated from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces before moving on to Kansas City. It was the same school my father went to. Being in other parts of the country was great as far as making lifelong friends and having new experiences. Just the first torrential rain storm in Kansas City was unreal for me. My first ice storm was also very surreal.
What brought you back to New Mexico?
Well I started with the residency program at UNM before I went to Portland. Licensed dentists have a different track than those in medical school. I interviewed around for residencies in places like Colorado. After my time in Portland I was married to my wife, Allison, who was an elementary teacher in Portland. This was shortly after the recession in the early 2000’s and it was a big question mark as to whether or not she could find a job after I finished my residency. So it made sense because I had a practice here that I could enter into with my father which brought us back to New Mexico.
A few random questions. What is your favorite movie?
That’s a tough one. I guess what pops into my head is “The Godfather”. The acting in it is amazing from Pacino to Brando. It also has a level of being sentimental for me because it was my grandfather’s favorite movie and I remember watching it with him. I’m also a big comedy guy with Will Ferrel movies or “Dumb and Dumber” for example.
What is your favorite type of music?
It depends on what type of mood I’m in. If I had to pick my go to would be country music. Something laid back. George Strait is at the top of the list for me as he has been around making great music for such a long time.
Outside of work or family, what is your favorite thing to do in your spare time?
Spending times with my kids, Gianna and Daniel, is of course number one. But for me I have always enjoyed the outdoors. You’ll always find me hunting or fishing. There’s nothing like being outside in the Land of Enchantment.
If you could change something about Socorro County, what would it be?
Of course I can’t change this, but one thing would be how hot it gets in the summer. Once it gets above 95 degrees I’m just not a fan of being in that environment and having to go to work. Summer months are not my taste and even Albuquerque can get bad.