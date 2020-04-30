As was feared by many, Comet Atlas was literally a bust. It broke into many smaller pieces around the middle of April. Search for Comet Atlas on line and you can see pictures of the breakup. However, comet watchers, do not despair. Comet PanSTARRS to the rescue. While only at magnitude 8, this comet will be with us for a while and, in fact, will transit through the bowl of the Big Dipper in early June. A good pair of binoculars or a small telescope will be all you’ll need to view this comet. It is actually visible right now. Go online to find its exact path.
Venus begins this month at 35 degrees above the western horizon but then plunges toward the horizon such that it will be only 3 degrees above the horizon by the 31st as it heads for inferior conjunction with the Sun on June 3rd. Along the way its brightness changes as it dims from magnitude -4.6 to magnitude -4.2. While doing this, a good pair of binoculars will allow you to see its crescent shape change from being 24% illuminated to a scant 2 or 3% lit! And that’s not all.
Tiny Mercury appears above the west-northwest horizon, beginning on the 11th and rising each night as if to greet Venus. On the 21st the two planets will be about one degree from each other. After passing by Venus, Mercury continues to rise reaching its maximum elevation in early June. This will be one of the best apparitions of Mercury this year.
Jupiter and Saturn spend the entire month separated by only 5 degrees. Both will rise around 1:30 a.m., daylight saving time, at the beginning of May and 11:30 p.m. by month’s end. Both planets brighten slightly over the course of the month and are closest, 4.7 degrees, on the 18th. Saturn’s rings are still wide open at 21 degrees from edge on and will be a delight to view through a small to medium size telescope.
Mars lags behind the two gas giants rising around 3 a.m. at the beginning of May and 2 a.m. at the end of the month. It is fast becoming a good telescopic target as its apparent disk grows in size and its magnitude increases from +0.4 to 0.0.
The Moon will be full on the 7th, last quarter on the 14th, new on the 22nd and first quarter on the 30th. From the 11th through the 15th, look to the south-southeast about one hour before sunrise. The waning last quarter Moon will pass below Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. On the 23rd and 24th the new crescent Moon will visit Venus and Mercury just above the west-northwest horizon about 30 minutes after sunset.
Due to the closure of New Mexico Tech because of COVID-19 virus concerns, there WILL NOT be a first Saturday of the month star party at the Etscorn Campus Observatory.
Stay safe and Clear Skies!