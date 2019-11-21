For three years, 27 year-old Timothy Cordova has been working with Jaramillo’s Plumbing and Heating to help the needs of businesses and private property owners. El Defensor Chieftain visited their office located off of Otero Street to find out more.
Question: What brought you to this company?
Answer: Robert Jaramillo Jr. We worked together in Albuquerque at Budget (Heating & Air Conditioning). He told me that he had this company here and asked if I wanted to be a part of it. I said yes and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. I liked working with Robert a lot and he convinced me to come to Socorro. It was a new shot at going to the unknown.
Q: What exactly is your role here?
A: I do heating and cooling. On the heating side I do both quotes and technician work, similar to the cooling side. I prefer the refrigeration jobs personally. Day to day I’m out helping with a variety of customer needs.
Q: What services does Jaramillo’s provide?
A: We provide services for heating, cooling, plumbing, as well as construction and utility.
Q: How has your experience working at Jaramillo’s been?
A: Great. This business is very family oriented and everyone here is kind. They make you feel like you are a part of the company which has been very comfortable for me.
Q: What should people expect when they walk through the door at Jaramillo’s?
A: Gratitude and a positive attitude. We try to always find a solution for whatever the problem a particular citizen has. There’s really not much that we can’t take care of.
Q: You said that you had worked in Albuquerque. Were you born and raised there?
A: No, I was born in Veguita, New Mexico. Our family moved to Belen when I was about 15 and my dad Frankie opened Eagles Plumbing in Belen which is how I got into this. My mother Mary-Helen is a grade school teacher.
Q: Were you a single child?
A: No I have three sisters. Honestly it was nice with three sisters because I didn’t have to share the boys stuff. It also really taught me as a man how to treat girls and be respectful which has translated into my adult life with my wife Evangilina and our family. That half of women that a lot of people like to label as ‘crazy’ for some reason that I don’t understand just comes naturally to me.
Q: How did you and your wife meet?
A: At Belen High School. We had a few classes together and eventually I asked her out and we got to know each other. She works over at Wells Fargo Bank in advertisement now. As a couple we’re healthy and know how to work through each others problems and help raise our one and three year olds.
Q: What is parenting like with two young children?
A: It’s amazing but of course it can be a struggle. The best part was bringing a new life into this world and guide them with the knowledge we have. Letting them make mistakes but also help them be a part of making this world a little better. There is no worst part about being a father for me.
Q: Did you pursue education past high school?
A: I went to a trade school in Nevada called Quality. I didn’t want to go through all of the courses I didn’t have to in order to get into the career I wanted. Plus money wise it was a lot cheaper than bigger schools. My parents were very supportive.
Q: Having worked and lived in multiple places around New Mexico, what is your ultimate goal in your career?
A: I mean eventually get into entrepreneurship and maybe own my own business, but’s that’s not something I’m focused on right now.
Q: Have you thought about getting into a different line of work?
A: Right now no. I like my half being on the heating and cooling side. You never go to the same job. There’s always something different and it keeps you on your toes. The only thing thats tough is dealing with the weather.
Q: A few random questions. What is your favorite movie?
A: I would have to say “The Avengers” movies in general. The way that those movies give hope when there’s evil in the world. A chance that good will win. The original “Iron Man” would probably be my favorite of the group.
Q: What is your favorite book?
A: Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill. The knowledge and life tips it has in there that we can all use these days. It’s focused on how we all control our own lives and gives you principles on how to make your life better.
Q: What is your favorite thing to do outside of work and family?
A: Exercise. I try to go out for a morning jog for two miles in my neighborhood. The peacefulness is a great way for me to start my morning. It makes me want to achieve more throughout the rest of the day. I’m also in the process with a partner working with dogs and training them to potentially be service animals, particularly to help with things like PTSD and domestic violence. People get belittled and we all need to see each other as equals which is the goal of this idea in training the dogs.
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world where would it be?
A: Pagosa Springs, Colorado. It is so peaceful out there. You could go on a hike for hours and get lost in the beautiful landscape.
Q: If you could change something about Socorro County, what would it be?
A: Politics. I think they’re (politicians) doing a really good job but they need to let the people in more. Allow more ideas to be brought in from the community. We need to be open to everyone’s ideas when it comes to politics.
The main shop at Jaramillo’s is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the five technicians available to take