Nevada Barr always locates her story in a national park. "Flashback" is in the Dry Tortugas. She tells a story she read in a letter from an aunt who vacationed there during the Civil War. Anna Pigeon, her detective, gets in all kinds of trouble, almost drowned by a criminal till rescued by a fellow Ranger just in time.
Here's a change: short stories. "Selected Storiess' by Sean O'Faolain. In one, when the doctor prescribes reading, the patient gets a Catholic encyclopedia. Since he has always wondered about Hell, he looks it up. One writer says it is a figure of speech, and another says there is Hell, but no one is there, so the patient turns to another advisor. In another story, a woman has to get out of bed with her lover to learn on the phone that her husband has died. In another, two friends argue a long time but they are both lying to each other. The collection is full of similar astonishing stories.
"War" by Sebastian Junger says that war is the best place for bonding. If someone throws a grenade at you, and you catch it, that is love. Courage is love. If you are ready to die for another, that is love. The author is a journalist embedded with the army in Afghanistan.
Here is an old one, "The Man With the Golden Arm," by Nelson Algren. Frankie can't seem to manage, always disappointed, always depending on a fix to get him moving. Everyone is sad, his girlfriend Sophie lives in a wheelchair, but she could rouse up and work at something and thus encourage him. They are hilarious when they decide to explain or philosophize. Violet, a friend, is disappointed at stayng home instead of going out dancing, so she flirts with a neighbor, and gets him to come over and make a sandwich. The noise puzzles the husband who had been napping. Then she threatens him with a gun, wakes him, throws the sandwich at him, and makes everyone mad. She never admits to being to blame for the chaos. Frankie's favorite saying is "Always a pallbearer, never a corpse."
"Sixkill" was Robert Parker's last novel before his publisher managed to let many writers honor his memory by imitating him. Fortunately it has Spencer, Pearl the dog, and Susan the girlfriend.
It doesn't have Hawk, who is said to be in the Middle East. Instead it has a Cree Indian, "Sixkill," who quickly learns many fightng tricks from Spencer.
The Young Adult choice for this month is "Tyler Johnson was here." Marvin and Tyler are twins living in a rough neighborhood, trying to be good to please their mother. The father is in prison for a crime he did not commit of course. Yyler gets in a fight not of his own making. In the wrong place at the wrong time, he catches a bullet meant for someone else. There is a lot of gang misery. The neighborhood and the family are so upset that they decide to make a lot of noise and hold a vigil to persuade everyone to give up this kind of activity. It brings enemies together and does heal the neighborhood for a time.