By this time last year, a sizable bunch of compassionate Socorroans from various walks of life — faith-based, human rights advocates, educators, healthcare providers and simply concerned humans — were busy collecting and transporting clothing, toiletries and travel snacks down to Las Cruces — again and again. There, in support of legal, mostly-Central American refugees en route to their Asylum hearings across the U.S, New Mexico church folks and scores of secular volunteers helped asylum-seekers and their kids rest up, get warm, eat well for a couple of days, receive medical exams and be re-provisioned for continuing their journeys north and east — nearly all to join family members awaiting them.
Yes, we are largely a nation of immigrants. And yes, it is in our nature to offer compassionate assistance — socorro — to “foreigners” among us. If we were raised in a Judeo-Christian tradition, no less than Exodus, Leviticus, Ezekiel, Deuteronomy, Jeremiah and Malachi specifically command such welcoming and that we literally make room for and defend the migrant. So New Mexicans’ instinctive response to help last year’s flood of refugees crossing our southern border — while extremely challenging — was natural. Hundreds of volunteers, from Albuquerque to El Paso (a designated port-of-entry for processing the much-heralded or dreaded migrant “caravans”), tooled-up and held on for a wild and breathless ride!
How breathless?
A year ago October (2018), an average of 114 asylum-seekers were brought weekly by Immigration Enforcement buses to Las Cruces and El Paso church “hospitality centers.” By last January, that number was 261. In February, the weekly total crept to 363 refugees, having more than tripled in three months. But March releases of legal asylum applicants burgeoned: both ICE and Border Patrol were bringing ‘caravaners’ to Cruces every couple of days — at least 763 weekly (although we rather lost count). Many more denominations and congregations became involved, while cash donations and grants allowed organizers to rent entire wings of older area hotels.
But April kicked out the jambs! More than ten ICE/ CBP bus deliveries from the El Paso crossings’ detention pens carried close to 1,200 immigrants northward weekly. All were granted equal hospitality at the extraordinarily busy humanitarian shelters throughout the middle Rio Grande basin that month. Even city governments in Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Deming equipped and opened up large municipal halls full of cots. Everyone involved was utterly breathless! April 2019 represented a 965 percent increase in the flow of asylum-seekers welcomed here only six months earlier! And all travellers were secured seats on buses and planes — paid for by their anxiously awaiting relatives — to continue on their journeys of survival.
Why the heck?
Why, in God’s name, are these folks leaving their homelands in great numbers — and dragging their kids along?? The shallow suspicion of “for economic gain” does not touch upon the roots of the reasons. Since El Salvador’s U.S-funded, equipped and ‘advised’ civil war against its own population in the 1980s (rife with counterinsurgency death squads), Washington’s intense meddling in economic and political life there has never let up. Into the gap thus created between the rich and “the rest,” murderous gangs have inserted their intolerable mafias! Families with children flee so their kids might simply survive the ever-recruiting gangs. That’s the heartbreaking short-of-it.
Peasants in Guatemala are leaving because largelyCanadian mining and hydro-electric interests evict villages without consulting them and drown agricultural valleys. Peasant leaders who protest are being assassinated or maimed for life. And the government does not function justly, following 65 years of American interference. Hence, folks who experience that life there is not livable, leave — and surely aren’t leaving their kids behind! Meanwhile, Honduras suffered a U.S.-facilitated coup in 2009 that left the country dangerous and inoperable — a failed state. Gangs and drug-trafficking have taken over; so families begin trudging north, for theirs and their children’s chance for a future.
I’m not quoting leftist literature here; I have witnessed these horrors in person. But there is one more large reason for the exodus we so arduously absorbed this past year. That reason is human HOPE. Our poorer southern neighbors, with not much left to lose, hold on to the wavering chance that, after running an inconceivably harrowing gauntlet, they just might be blessed here. They just might make it, together, across the bristling Border. And just maybe, they’ll find kindness on the other side springs eternal, in spite of all misfortune.
The crescendo
So greet them we did, with simple human kindness. Socorroans filled bags and boxes, donation plates and SUVs with piles of apoyo —support and assistance. Dozens and dozens of volunteers in Las Cruces suspended their lives and plans for over half a year, in order to help restore dignity to desperately weary pilgrims journeying on. The month of May was so intense, there wasn’t even time to get much sleep between the human “shipments.” Arrivals and departures began overlapping.
June looked to be more of the same when, chillingly and without warning, the Immigration and Border Patrol buses started coming sporadically; and soon, deliveries nearly stopped. The numbers of asylum applicants admitted “across the line” shriveled, without explanation. In mere weeks, we learned that ONE dozen applicants would now be released to Las Cruces weekly, instead of the recent 1,200 per week. What had transpired to leave our “hospitality shelters” so suddenly empty and idle?
Tying on a tourniquet
Since Trump promised fans he’d “stop the bleeding” of Central Americans flowing northward, he had finally managed to pull it off — at least until Courts can rule his tactics illegal. [He lost the first such case last month: ‘Nope; sorry, buster. You can’t make Guatemala hold our asylum applicants way down there!’] By the end of June, Immigration officials were fully enforcing Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, euphemistically named Migrant Protection Protocols (which they’re anything but). So now, 50,000 to 60,000 refugees, all ages, are piled up under the international bridges and overflowing makeshift lodging at every Mexican port-of-entry. Those sleeping on dirt last week in Juarez endured a night in the ‘teens. So what’s a border region’s vigorous brigade of humanitarian volunteers supp
sed to do? Fortunately, the answer is: go to where the refugees are! Yep, cross the bridges into Juarez [which, by the way, my husband and I do quite happily every year]. And YOU may volunteer there, too! Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings, folks in Cruces prepare hot meals (with home-baked cookies) in the same kitchens that recently fed those multitudes. Then, vans full of food and friends drive on down to serve lunch to about 500 migrants camped in Juarez city parks beside two international bridges. Games of frolic are enjoyed with the refugee kids after lunch. Then it’s time for goodbyes and “Adios.”
What’s it to us?
All this comfort and encouragement is given weekly, with the grateful blessings of both the Mexican government and our beleaguered Immigration guards just across the Rio. One weekday is devoted to distributing clothing and goods to innumerable shelters scattered throughout Ciudad Juarez, housing close to a thousand more ‘interrupted immigrants’ lucky enough to have found “posada” with a roof, beds and walls. Socorroans may still donate to this cause (and help with distribution)! One signs up to volunteer by emailing HospitalityNM@gmail. com and/or sending a text to 575-650-2938.
Here’s what’s currently needed: underwear, shoelaces & warm socks; winter coats, hats, gloves & scarves; travel bags, sturdy water bottles, school supplies; blankets, twin-sized sheets, toilet paper, and tarps. Per Mexico’s import guidelines, items should be new and in original packaging if possible. Goods are gathered at Border Servants Corps, 1701 E. Missouri, Las Cruces, NM 88001. If you volunteer to serve lunches, do bring a passport. Or pitch in with food prep in Cruces. Either way, one first takes a 2-hour training at the above address, offered on the 2nd Monday of each month.
One of Socorro’s “energizer bunnies” is surely Francie Durand, former American Red Cross liaison for our county. Francie made countless round-trips to Cruces or El Paso for a day and a night this past year, organizing the clothing room for refugees at a Franciscan retreat center and driving families to catch their flights to South Carolina or Vermont, where relatives awaiting them already live and work. So I asked Francie for a quotable reflection. She replied: “Volunteering for a few hours of my life is helping make the difference of a lifetime in theirs. I never encountered anyone who wasn’t truly and immensely thankful for the help.”
Pastor George Miller, at a tiny Methodist mission in old Las Cruces where Socorroans sent most of their generous apoyo, recently remarked, “The church has returned to its historical roots by restoring dignity, capacity and resilience to those in greatest need.” Well put, folks! ‘Guess we’re in it for the long-haul!
Sources: American Civil Liberties Union, Center for Constitutional Rights, Human Rights First, Latin America Working Group, Miami Herald, ProPublica, Southern Poverty Law Center, Texas Observer, Voice of San Diego.