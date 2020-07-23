I don’t mean to keep railing about this, but I’ll admit I sometimes feel like Emily Dickenson, shut away in my room while everyone else is outside doing stuff.
I’ve brought up the pros and cons of working from home before, such as leaving work and not feeling the pleasure of simply “coming home.” And I’m not alone on this. I was talking with Van Romero a couple of weeks ago and he mentioned the same thing; just one of those little things that’s part of relaxing after a tough day at work.
Another thing. In pre-virus times I would get home from work and straightaway switch from my going-to-work clothes to my home-clothes. You know, maybe shorts and a T-shirt, but - you may see where I’m going with this - when you’re working from home you’re already in your home clothes. That is unless you do something on Zoom when only your top half is presentable.
And then there are those occasional days when I actually drive to the newspaper office and catch myself panicking somewhere around the Box Canyon rock-cut. “Wait, did I change out of my house shoes?”
To be sure, those things are extremely trivial in light of the number of those who fall ill these days or find themselves through no fault of their own working less or unemployed.
It’s like we’re riding a roller coaster but having no fun.
I think we need a reboot.
Trouble is when I go to reboot I sometimes end up with the blue screen of death.
I was reading Brenda Wilkson’s oral history article last week about the 75th anniversary of the Trinity test and remembered something that the late Ben Moffett told me. Sadly, Ben passed away last August, but I did get to work with him for a time at the now-defunct Mountain Mail newspaper. This was after he had officially retired as a longtime sports reporter for the Albuquerque Journal.
He said on that July morning in 1945, he was living in a three-room adobe house in San Antonio built by his father and mother. "I may be the only person who slept through the blast, but I remember it vividly because my parents ran from the kitchen where I was asleep and woke me up to see if I was safe,” Ben remembered. “I was a month short of six years old, but I remember the panic in their eyes, something I had never seen before. Later in the day, we went to Socorro to peddle vegetables house to house and it was all anyone could talk about.”
Speaking of history, for those Ford vs Ferrari folks, it was 117 years ago today that the very first Ford automobile was sold. It was a two-cylinder red Model A and cost $850 in 1903 dollars. That would make it about $25,000 today.
Compare that with Woody Guthrie singing, “On a ten-dollar horse and a forty dollar saddle. I'm-a going to cut them Texas cattle. Come a ti yi yippy, come a tee yi yay, ti yi yippy yi yay.”
That first Ford could fit two people, had no roof and its top speed was 28 mph. A horse also has no roof and, from what I’ve been told, can do around 30, but in a race will do much more.
By the way, in the 1930s Magdalena was where folks went for match races, and it’s said that a lot of money was wagered at the track back then. Jackie Barrington writes that in one such head-to-head race, Marvin Ake’s sorrel Clabber beat B. Julian’s horse The Pie Town Mare for a purse of $2,500.
Oh, before I forget it, a couple of weeks ago was the 164th birthday of scientist and engineer Nikola Tesla, who wrote in Popular Mechanics in 1909, "It will soon be possible to transmit wireless messages around the world so simply that any individual can carry and operate his own apparatus."
Regardless of what he meant by “soon,” 17 years later he made this prediction:
"When wireless is perfectly applied the whole earth will be converted into a huge brain… and... be able to communicate with one another instantly, irrespective of distance. Not only this but ... we shall see and hear one another as perfectly as though we were face to face … and the instruments through which we shall be able to do this will be amazingly simple compared with our present telephone. A man will be able to carry one in his vest pocket."
There you go, but in 1926 he had no idea people would replace vest pocket connections for cell phones in hip pockets or Apple watches. I wouldn’t be surprised if one of these days someone will come with a face mask with a built-in cell phone.
Or at least a little megaphone.