Currently working at the newly opened Que Suave, Morgan Guernsey has been a manager at the budding coffee shop since its inception back in July of 2019 and continues to serve customers, both visiting and local, with a smile as they take in a morning coffee and breakfast.
How long have you been working here?
Since day one, when we started renovating in July of 2019. Coach (Damien) Ocampo started talking about the space here and decided it would be a good idea to open up a new coffee shop for the community.
In what way did you, in particular, become involved with this business?
I was dating and still am dating Warriors Head Basketball Coach Jared Marquez. We decided to open this building up with the help of the Ocampo family.
What was the process to create Que Suave?
Definitely not easy. Coach Ocampo came down to myself and Jared about possibilities of this space and how we could grow. Ripping up carpet as well as tile by hand was certainly not fun. Altogether, it was around a three-month process to get to the point of where we find ourselves today.
What should people expect when they visit Que Suave?
A warm family atmosphere and a smile on the faces of all of us. It doesn’t matter if you are a local or someone passing by, we treat everyone like family.
Do you have ties to the Ocampo family?
I do not. My reason for moving here was meeting Coach Marquez when we started dating almost four years ago. I had friends in Socorro so there was that connection and a friend of mine was competing in a ‘hoop’ tournament in Rio Rancho, which is where I met him. He could not stop talking about how great it was growing up here.
What is it that got you with Coach Marquez that made you decide to move to Socorro?
The way in which he talked about his hometown in such a kind way. His fondness of this city and his family ties, which I was not a part of at the time when we started dating,. But it was very much appealing to me.
What has been your initial impressions having now lived here for almost a year, particularly after coming from a much larger city like Albuquerque?
I have always been a small town girl at heart. I like to know the faces of people when they walk in, whether its here at work or at home. I want it to feel like I am a part of a big family, and that’s exactly how this feels here.
Where you born and raised in New Mexico?
I am. My upbringing was in Albuquerque before I met Jared and came to Socorro. I graduated from West Mesa High School. I dabbled at both UNM as well as CNM degrees in education but never finished, which I am still working towards.
Why education?
It’s the future. My third-grade teacher Ms. Bostic at Painted Sky elementary always inspired me. That has always stuck with me. She would make every single kid in the room feel like they were the most important ones. I want to be that person. That motivator.
As you are coming into your life in the education field, what is the biggest challenge you have seen so far?
The way in which teachers are held to a certain standard when dealing with all of these multiple personalities. It feels like whenever something is wrong with a student, it has to be the teachers fault, yet at the same time, when kids are successful nobody credits that to the educators.
What is your family’s background? Do they live here?
No. My father Brian works at Sandia National Labs, and I’m pretty sure I can’t say what he does. My mother Anne is a cafeteria employee at the same elementary school that I went to. They’ve been together through all the years and were absolutely supportive of my decision to move here. My mom has been here at least three times in the past week or so to come and enjoy our coffee shop. My dad also studied at Tech for a short time, years ago, so he has that connection with Socorro as well.
Do you feel like Socorro is your home town, or are you still searching at this point in your life?
Yes, this definitely feels like home to me. I want to start a family here. I’m not sure how many kids. Whatever God wants to give me. I’d like an even number (laughs), but whatever comes will come.
Why of all places is Socorro a good place to start a family in your eyes?
The close vicinity of family that can support you. Being familiar with people that you run into every day. If I can eventually reach my goal of being an elementary school teacher and watching my kids grow up in the schools here in Socorro would be very special for me.
A few random questions, what is your favorite movie?
I would say, “Good Will Hunting." The acting is amazing. What Matt Damon did, especially the off the script stuff, was great. Plus, the storyline is just unbelievable.
What is your favorite book?
I have been reading a lot of self help books recently. Right now, I’m into the “Mamba Mentality” book by Kobe Bryant because it’s about work ethic, which a lot of times in society you don’t really see. It is challenging to me.
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
That’s tough, but I am going to say here. I’m close to my family and his family. That is what matters most to me.
What is your favorite type of music?
I listen to all different things from rap to country. I would say my favorite is Jennifer Lopez. I can still remember being young and singing karaoke to her songs. She connects me to my childhood.
If there was one thing you would change about Socorro, what would that be?
The negative reputation associated with living here. I would love to help them see how great of a place this town is. Things like hiking in say Water Canyon or just visiting a local restaurant. When you truly get a chance to tour Socorro, people would realize how great of a place it is to be.