Terry Lomanitz is a Socorro native and currently a nurse working in Manhattan, New York in the geographic epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in America.
The following are the first entries in a series of ongoing blogs from Lomanitz, un-edited, describing his experience thus far.
• I’m a week in to my contract and wrapped up 3 shifts and it’s been a tough. I’m on a Covid unit which was a stepdown unit prior to the pandemic. Everyone is super friendly and helpful, but already exhausted as expected. The first day was a little chaotic as no one is receiving orientation and you hit the floor running. All 4 of my patients were Covid + , so the gowning and ungowning going from room to room is not only time consuming but daunting. The hardest aspect I underestimated was wearing my head gear all day- surgical cap, goggles, N95 respirator and surgical mask over that. The only reprieve is taking it off during my lunch break.
• Day 2 was by far the hardest day I have ever had emotionally as a nurse. Writing it down and reliving it is still raw and emotional. My patient was a elderly latino lady who was in for being Covid+. After getting report we went in to meet her and do a quick once over. She was on 2L NC and was breathing fine. By 9 am all her vitals checked out good, but something didn’t seem right with her. I grabbed the lab girl to help me translate to do a better assessment. The patient said she felt fine, she was just tired. I didn’t like the way she looked so I contacted the Doc and asked he could come lay eyes on her. He was just starting rounds so he said he would start with her. He came to her room and agreed something was up. He grabbed a bunch of labs himself and sent them out STAT. ABGs did not look good and her creatinine jumped from 2.8 to 5.9 overnight. Throughout the day she continued to decline. By the end of shift she was on 15L NC with a non-rebreather on top of that and a PCA pump with diluadid. (this is what I was told they were doing as a last resort before intubation). She was a DNR/DNI so no heroic measures and no intubation. I have cared for dying patients before, this is not what tore my heart apart. The breaking point was calling the family via facetime and hearing 30 plus family members tell her goodbye through tearful eyes and quivering voices one last time. The final blow was learning that my patient had just lost her elderly mother the day before due to Covid. I truly felt for her family and their loss. She passed after I was comfortably home and hugging my wife and counting my blessing.
• Jeni and I have ventured out to a bit. People are still out and about. I know this New York City but it is still busy here. Although everyone who lives here says it is dead. There is always a line outside of our front door down to the corner drug store. The corner grocery on the next corner down is always packed. There’s a guy outside the grocery yelling “mask! mask!mask!”, all while he is not wearing one himself. It’s all confusing. The barbershop is closed, but you can walk in and order Popeyes. Starbucks you have to order thru the app an pick up at a window. Who’s picking and choosing what gets to stay open. I don’t know any stats on ER visits or death rates. All I know is the floor I’m on is full of Covid patients and some are lucky enough to go home and some are not.
April 26, 2020
• Another week down.
Wrapped up another week of my contract here in NYC. While this past week was not as emotionally draining as the previous, it was still no less exhausting. I have been fortunate enough to have spent the last two weeks on the same unit, which gives a little bit of comfort since the surroundings and people are becoming familiar and I’m not having to learn an entirely new unit each time I go into work.
• My first day of the week was a good one after the emotional rollercoaster I had been through on the previous. Strange how something not so long ago was scary and foreign is become what everyone is calling “the new normal.” I had 3 patients on my first day back with only 1 of them being Covid +. The daunting task of donning PPE for only 1 patient was a nice change of pace. (Everyone was questioning the decline in the number of Covid+ patients; as less than half the unit was impacted.) I am finding my rhythm to my day and task are become easier since I am learning where things are in the dept. ie. tape, meds, PPE. This is normal for any new travel assignment, by the time you are truly situated it is time to move on. I got to speak to the Doctor and Charge nurse (both males) who helped me through my first Covid death last week. I was amazed that they were openly emotional about the whole experience and how it had really impacted them mentally as well as myself. Being a man, we are taught to stuff our emotions, so to know I was not alone by the affects of the situation gave me a comfort and a new bond with the people I work with.
• Day 2 was back into full swing with all 4 patients being Covid +. (so much for the decline). The unit had all but filled up overnight as well as other units. One of my patients was a young guy who on day one looked like anyone else with “flu like symptoms. Fever, Cough, Short of Breath! You all know the type ” Man Flu.” He can walk to the bathroom but can’t change the channel by himself. He decided to be part of a trial where they give you plasma with antibodies from somebody who already had Covid or you just get plasma- you don’t get to know which one you get. Very brave of him. I would have opted for a known treatment since he was asymptomatic and had tested positive.
• By day 3 the guy in the trial looked bad. He had complained all night about his cough. Throughout the day he had to have his oxygen increase from a simple nasal cannula at 2L of oxygen to – the nasal cannula plus a non-rebreather mask on top of that maxed out at 15L. This is the standard as a last resort before people are intubated. I left him in the capable hands of a night nurse. I won’t return for 3 days, so I probably won’t find out what happened to him. Did he improve and go home? Did he get worse and get intubated and go to ICU? Or did he face the demise of Covid-19. I may never know. This is what all nurses deal with when treating patients. I can only hope I had a positive impact on his care.
• It is comforting to know I have my wife here for support. She is my emotional rock. She is strong and offers comfort like no one else can. She is the one who wipes my tears and knows I need a hug when the power of words I write impact me more than I would have ever guessed.
• Thank you to everyone who has been reading and allowing me to share my experience. I appreciate everyone who has reached out to me and said a prayer for my wife and I. I am truly blessed to be surrounded by people who truly care about me and my well being.