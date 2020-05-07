I almost goofed up Monday. There’s one thing a married man must never, ever do, and that’s to forget his wedding anniversary. Now, I never laid claim to being a Prince Charming, but a Mr. Charming perhaps, or a POSLQ Charming at the very least, so I’ve never forgotten the date we were married. How could I?
It’s Star Wars Day; May 4, as in “May the fourth be with you.” Get it? Like Obi-Wan Kenobi with a lisp. Never mind, it is a bad dad joke at best.
Say, I could use a slice of that sugar-laden wedding cake right now. Or any other comfort food, for that matter. Comfort food is one of the few things I feel like I have control over these days, other than which shoe to put on first. Everything else has gone bonkers. Weird faces. Weird facts. Weird figures. I haven’t taken a poll, per se, but I’ll bet “this is crazy” is the most oft-repeated phrase today. The second being “Who was that masked man?” Well, one thing; it sure wasn’t the Lone Ranger. And no one’s handing out silver bullets.
Honestly, the proliferation of mask-wearing friends I have trouble recognizing has got me thinking of the Lone Ranger, one of my old west heroes. It’s been many a year since I turned on the TV to hear the William Tell Overture and the big-voiced announcer proclaiming: “A fiery horse with the speed of light, a cloud of dust and a hearty Hi-Yo Silver! The Lone Ranger!”
You take high moral standards coupled with perfect diction and a cowboy hat, and there you go: my 1950s role model. Plus, he never took personal credit for the work he and Tonto, his friend and associate, did together. If memory serves, the Lone Ranger always rode off before the townspeople had a chance to thank him for saving the day, and only identified himself with the silver bullet he passed out at the end of each episode.
There were so many westerns on TV back then the Emmy awards had a separate category for them: Best Western. Ya’ reckon that’s where the hotel chain got its name? Naw.
At any rate, as kids, we watched ‘em all and had our favorites, which boiled down to who was the coolest sheriff or cowboy or gunslinger. There were the fast draw types like Matt Dillon, the debonair types like Zorro, the palsy-walsy types like the Cartwright brothers, or straight-shooters like Annie Oakley.
You can still watch them today on places like YouTube. I’ve clicked on a few of the old favorites just to see if they hold up today, and actually, some are not half bad, like Wanted Dead or Alive and Have Gun Will Travel – which my grandson got hooked on for a while. I mean, what kid couldn’t like tough guy Steve McQueen’s sawed-off Winchester or the chess knight on Paladin’s holster. I think I’m getting déjà vu… Correct me if I’m wrong, but I seem to remember writing last year about the hats those cowboys wore.
Of course, looking through my 2020 eyes, some of those old shows are real stinkers and didn’t last longer than one season. It occurred to me that those old westerns were basically the cop and crime dramas of their day, simplified to the creed of good triumphing over bad. Plus, they were only 30 minutes long. Perfect for short attention spans.
But I digress. Other than my wedding anniversary, May is the month of Mother’s Day, and this Sunday is that day. They say Mother's Day is right behind Christmas and Valentine's Day for the most greeting cards sold. And mailed, hopefully. And here's another fun fact: It's the day when the most telephone calls are made.
I've read that the best parents are the ones that don't let on to their kids what they're going through and what they're sacrificing to make sure you get raised right. You know, things like, when I was little I had no idea we were poor and accordingly, had no idea what my mother had to go through to take care of me and the other five kids in my family. In the end, she had raised two school teachers, an M.D., a Ph.D., a respiratory therapist, and well ... whatever I am.
It's been 18 years since she left this world, but as time goes by, I realize she was right about most things. I’m reminded of one of the last songs John Prine recorded before the coronavirus took him. It was a duet with blues singer Swamp Dogg, and while not specifically about mothers, the refrain fits my sentiment:
Memories don't leave like people do
And that's why any time, anywhere, I can still be with you
Memories don't leave like people do
And that's why, in my mind, I'm always gonna be with you