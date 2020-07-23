I've written something along these lines somewhat recently, but I had a wonderful and eye-opening conversation with an individual I consider a great, wonderful and insightful friend on Monday.
Before I get started on my tangent I encourage you all to do the same, as looking through the eyes of a trusted companion is in my opinion a good thing, even if we do disagree on nearly every facet of life.
I believe I have unintentionally made it clear, as editor that I really don't give a gosh darn about your politics, and in the public perspective I really don't care about mine either.
I just think you should be an adult and wear a dang mask.
I mean, I'm here to be objective for the most part, but in my own column I have been given the ultimate, universal, genie-level power to say what I want to say. That's the advantage of being the boss, or so I hear.
The jury is still out on that.
One of the few things I do know and have learned in all of my 38 years on this floating rock is that I love this city, I love Socorro and I love bringing you all the news, even if I'm not great at it sometimes. I built a career on covering high school student athletes that I have seen go on to college, or great jobs, and do great things.
Heck, half of the “kids” I have covered don't even recognize me anymore, and that's a great part of my life. I love watching freshman grow into seniors, into grown young men and young women and seeing them go off and build their own lives.
But I grow weary of watching my generation and my parents' generation putting them in a bad place.
We are in a modern sense at a difficult time in American history. The sky is not falling, but our dissidence and division based on political affiliation is breaking down down all the wonderful things we are historically meant to stand for.
“We hold these truths to be self evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
If you want to call yourself an American, abide by this, for all women and men, and let those you may not agree with live their American lives' without judgment.
After all, it is literally Constitutional.
I walked away from my last conversation, again, with a human being I care very much about and I learned a few things I didn't previously know.
Go do the same, and maybe we can all find a happy place.