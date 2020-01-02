For more than a year, Kendra Lopez has been an office manager at the Michael Olguin Insurance Agency. She is the first friendly face one sees when they walk into the office and she greeted El Defensor Chieftain the same way in which she would any customer or client.
Question: What are your typical responsibilities here in the office?
Answer: I take care of any initial concerns when somebody comes into the office. Whether it is a payment or they need to speak with an agent I am the first person that you see. I also handle organizational portions of the office.
Q: How long have you been with the Olguin Insurance Agency?
A: A little over a year. I was previously working at another insurance group and I heard that they were looking for someone to work the front desk here and it sounded like a good option.
Q: Are you a licensed insurance saleswoman yourself or does all of the business transactions go through your bosses?
A: I am licensed to sell insurance. Day to day I keep up with multiple customers and their policies to make sure everything is in order. When somebody randomly walks in it is my job to figure out how best to serve them.
Q: Being your second stop in the insurance agency field, what about it do you like?
A: I enjoy talking with and helping people. When somebody walks in and needs something it’s nice to be able to work with them and figure out how to have them walk away happy. Making people feel as though they were taken care of when they leave our office.
Q: Having been here for a while, how does your interaction with the Olguins’ work?
A: We’re pretty close here in the office. The communication between us is great. If they need something from me they’ll kind of shout it out and I do the same. We work very well together.
Q: What is the worst part of your job?
A: There really isn’t a worst part that I’ve seen. For me working here is a calm family atmosphere that is comfortable. I have always been a big family person and while I am not related to the Olguin family it feels similar here to the way my large family works. This is a very calm environment which, for myself, is what I like. No yelling or un-needed pressure. This job has been great.
Q: Let us take a step back and talk about you. Were you born and raised in Socorro?
A: Yes. My parents Kenneth and Teresa Chavez were born and raised in Lemitar where I live currently. My father was born and raised in Lemitar then moved to Socorro before I was born. Now my family lives next door to my grandparents house.
Q: Did you graduate from Socorro High School?
A: Yes. To help out I started working at a young age as a contractor working with first responders training out of Tech. From there I went to school at CNM before I had my first daughter so I had to slow things down career wise. At that point Damien Ocampo gave me a call and offered me a job which is the other agency I worked at before coming here.
Q: Even though you are licensed, did you finish higher education?
A: I did not finish my time at CNM. At one point I wanted to be a nurse but things got in the way. Mr. Ocampo was a former teacher of mine and helped give me my start which translated into the Olguin’s hiring me which I am very grateful for.
Q: Do you regret not getting your degree?
A: Not at all. My job helps to support my three kids Katalina, Sophia and Brandon, to make sure they are taken care of. I became a mother seven years ago with someone totally different from who I am with now.
Q: What is it like to be a mother of three? A: I love it everyday. Seeing a small version of a person grow and learn things on their own is amazing. Words cannot describe. I see a lot of kids from school (college) with that dream job. But I’m content. I love my family and I would not change a thing. I try to always stay busy and come to work but being with my kids is what matters most for me.
Q: A few random questions, what is your favorite movie?
A: I watch a lot more television, in particular the crime style shows. ‘Law & Order’ or ‘CSI’. My mother and I always watched the show ‘Supernatural’ too. But as far as movies go nothing comes to mind for me. The crime dramas have always been my go to watch.
Q: What is your favorite type of music?
A: I listen to everything. I’m not so much into the new stuff coming out admittedly. Growing up my mother was crazy about her country music so that is what I know. There is nobody in particular. What I enjoy most is a good song that will make you tap your feet.
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, money is not an option, where would it be?
A: I don’t believe I would leave. My family is here and I get to see them all the time which is ultimately what I care about the most.
Q: If there was something that you could change about Socorro County, what would it be?
A: I wish that we could grow more as a community and have more involvement. Lately I go to games and it feels quieter than it use to be. The excitement as a community to come together has certainly gone down over the years and I would love to see that come back.