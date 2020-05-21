I was going on about Armed Forces Day just last week, and wouldn’t you know it, but Memorial Day is already here. Well, on Monday. It seemed it was coming a little early, and I wasn’t sure about it until I checked the calendar.
The thing is, when you work from home (WFH, for tweeters), life can get kind of topsy-turvy. Like, what day is this again? Sunday? Thursday? One thing I’ve found is that Friday afternoon has lost some of its oomph. I mean, normally you’re at work all day and at five o’clock you’re thinking “Yay!” and then you leave work and head home. But now, it’s “yeah, well...OK,” and it’s five after five, you're still sitting in the same chair.
And masks are not required inside the house, but I’m well prepared to don one when I venture out, and I even shaved off my chin whiskers for a better fit. Yes, it looks weird. Yes, I speak a little louder. And no, I don’t have cooties. My most effective mask is one that makes me look like a cartoon chicken. Kind of pointy. And blue. And did I mention it really looks weird?
Speaking of this, maybe everyone should write their names on their masks because more than once now, someone has said hello to me at the store, and I'm thinking, "Who are you? I don't recognize that certain section of your face." And worse yet if they’re wearing sunglasses, like Claude Rains’ invisible man.
While we’re on the subject, with social-distancing and all, this has gotta’ be the most surreal graduation cycle ever, online and in parades. Think about it. This year's crop of sheepskin recipients will be telling their grandchildren what it was like to graduate during a pandemic.
Ah, graduation – one of those passages of life, like you know, birth, death, and passing your driving test – is both an ending and a beginning.
I relate this, in a way, to Memorial Day: the end of school and the beginning of vacation time and wearing white and what Nat King Cole called those "lazy, hazy, crazy days" of summer.
We observe Memorial Day by closing the post office and banks, and sundry government places, giving their staff time to spend with their family and maybe have a cook-out. But it’s more than that.
Hopefully, we will keep in mind the reason for having a day such as this … and in any other year, we would be gathering for a solemn ceremony at Veterans Park. That tradition has been put on hold this time, but that’s no excuse to not pay tribute to those men and women of the armed forces who have died in the name of freedom.
Indulge me for a minute for a little story about a fighter pilot I knew years ago whose plane was shot down over Vietnam. He was one of our F-100 pilots in the 37th Tactical Fighter Wing and a First Lieutenant in the Air National Guard. But in real life, he flew for United Airlines before his unit was called up and assigned to a smallish airbase in the Central Highlands. With red hair and handlebar mustache, as well as a bon vivant spirit, he was the epitome of a hot-shot combat pilot, even to the point of sporting a white silk scarf in a nostalgic nod to World War I biplane pilots.
He was one of those who volunteered to fly the highly dangerous Misty missions, under the legendary "Bat" tail designation. The Misties were a gregarious lot, a brave lot, and half the time ended up in - to use the vernacular of the day - hairy situations.
I realize we're getting into some military terminology here, so I apologize for the lingo.
The F-100 Misties what were called Fast FACs and their job was to fly low and fast to mark targets - SAMs, AAA sites, trucks, bridges, boats, bulldozers and so on - for the Air Force and Navy jets, and although they flew fast - up to 450 mph - it's said that 22 percent of the Misty pilots were shot down.
My friend was one of those. In fact, he was the very first Misty pilot to be shot down. From the reports we got back from the field, his plane was hit with ground fire and exploded in mid-air during a mission over an out-of-the-way place called the A Shau Valley. Like I said, hairy situations.
He was only one of the over 58,226 Americans we lost over there.
Wow, I think I got off track here. I’m not sure how I got from graduation to all this.
Before I get sidetracked again, kudos to everyone graduating!
And keep in mind Garrison Keeler’s mantra: Be well, do good work, and keep in touch.