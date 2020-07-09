This week I would normally be talking about the annual Old Timers Reunion in Magdalena. Oops. Not gonna’ happen. Another one bites the dust. Dang it all.
I’m reminded of a conversation I had last week with my daughter who’s self-isolating in Texas, and she was saying, “Wait, how can it be July already? What happened to April, May and June?”
I get it. It’s like I crawled into a cave in March to hibernate. And now July finds me still working from home most of the week.
I do check in at the office if needed - mask and all - and when I was down one day last week I came to the realization I’ve developed the disconcerting habit of rambling on about something regardless of the presence of another person. Yes, actually having a conversation with thin air, complete with pointing and random gesticulations. This can understandably put people off, and the reaction I received when I was caught in the act by a fellow coworker bordered between the “what the heck is wrong with him?” and “is this what people over 60 do?” looks.
No, it’s just my WFHSD (Working From Home Stress Disorder). Now, don’t misunderstand me. In no way, shape, or form is this related to my couple of years in the tropical paradises of the Pacific and Southeast Asia. This is something wholly other. It’s the result of having too many discussions alone with three house cats who are bound and determined to wrest me away from working on my laptop to pay attention to them.
At any rate, I was red-faced to say the least at the above-mentioned faux pas, and it made me start to wonder what other little things we may occasionally do in private. You know, when you think no one’s looking. Like for instance, using the cell phone while driving and trying to turn a corner with the wrong hand. No, wait, really. I’ve heard that’s what other people might have done.
But wait, there’s more:
• Eating something off the floor after the three-second grace period.
• Burping, then looking around to make sure nobody heard you.
• Googling your own name.
• Picking something from your ear and then looking at it.
• Having a conversation with yourself while driving.
• Sniffing your armpits.
• Not closing the bathroom door when no one else is at home.
• Picking at leftovers with your fingers.
• Groaning loudly for no reason at all.
Did I mention right before someone enters the room and passing ga….? Oh dear... never mind, it was the dog, of course.
Then there are those less embarrassing things that we do at one time or another, because we’re just, well...human.
• Unconsciously thinking of the '90s as being 10 years ago.
• Accepting “Terms and Conditions” without reading them.
• Taking a less desirable parking spot and walk rather than waste half the day looking for the perfect one.
• Pacing around the entire house during a phone conversation.
• Getting lost in thought while reading, but don't notice until you're three pages past where you stopped paying attention.
• Feeling weird when saying your own name out loud.
• Being way more depressed by Sunday nights than Monday mornings.
• Wondering how many random people have photos with you in the background.
• Giving the kitchen tongs a few test clicks to make sure they still work right.
• Stopping the microwave with one second left to avoid hearing the beeps.
And then there's something about the impending feeling before a big storm that makes you feel alive. But I digress.
With all the hoopla and revelry surrounding the 4th of July last weekend, I totally overlooked the less momentous events in history on the day after, the 5th of July.
For instance, Elvis Presley recorded his first single, “That’s Alright, Mama” on July 5, 1954, at Sun Records in Memphis. Fun fact: Much later - in the 1960s - after he had been crowned The King, Elvis couldn’t ride his motorcycle anywhere outside of Graceland without being mobbed, so a detachment of Memphis motorcycle cops called “El’s Angels” would ride with him.
It was also on July 5 that the bikini was unveiled in 1946 by a Frenchman named Louis Réard, who claimed he was only concerned about ladies not getting a better tan, although he readily admitted that the public’s reaction would rival the atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll. And who but an old-timer would remember the 1960 hit song, “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini?”
And last but not least, somebody at Hormel had a brilliant idea to combine chopped pork shoulder with ham, salt, sugar and sodium nitrate, and so it was on July 5 in 1937 the product that Monty Python made infamous hit the shelves. And I’m not talking about junk emails.
Oh, contrary to popular belief, SPAM does not stand for "Something Posing As Meat.”