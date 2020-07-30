Have you seen Comet NEOWISE yet? If not, you can still find it for the first few days of this month. Find a good dark spot with a clear view of the northwest horizon. NEOWISE will be below the Big Dipper and headed in the general direction of the bright star Arcturus. To find Arcturus follow the curvature of the Big Dipper’s handle and arc to Arcturus.
If it’s August it always means the appearance of the Perseid Meteor Shower. Each year around the 12th of August the Earth plows through the debris trail left by comet Swift-Tuttle. Then the Earth’s gravity takes over and pulls tiny rock fragments in the trail into our atmosphere at speeds approaching 62,000 mph! This year the peak of the meteor shower will occur on the night of August 11-12. The last quarter Moon will not rise until just after midnight making evening viewing of the shower possible. The peak of the shower will be after midnight and after Moonrise when only the brightest of the meteors will be visible. As soon as it is dark, look to the northeast horizon even before the constellation Perseus rises. That will be the general direction or the “radiant” of the shower. At its peak you should expect to see 50 to 75 meteors per hour.
Jupiter and Saturn will continue to dominate the early evening sky spending the month separated by only about 8 degrees. Jupiter shines at magnitude -2.6 and is well placed for viewing its clouds and the 4 Galilean moons. At magnitude +0.3 Saturn is also well placed for early evening viewing. Its magnificent rings are open to 22 degrees from horizontal, offering excellent viewing through small to medium-sized telescopes.
Mars rises about 3 hours after sunset and during this month will brighten to magnitude -1.8! The best viewing will be in the early morning hours just before sunrise when the red planet is near your local meridian (overhead). Venus rises around 3 a.m. for those of us at mid-north latitudes and reaches 40 degrees above the eastern horizon by the end of the month. The brilliant planet, shining at magnitude -4.4 will show its atmosphere at 59% illuminated by the end of the month.
The Moon will be full on the 3rd, last quarter on the 11th, new on the 19th, and first quarter on the 25th. Looking southeast on the 1st, about an hour after sunset, the Moon will be below and form an oblique triangle with Jupiter and Saturn. On the 9th, look high in the southern sky about an hour before sunrise to see the Moon passing about 1 degree below Mars. On the 15th, about an hour before sunrise, the waning crescent Moon will be just above and to the left of brilliant Venus. On the 28th the waxing gibbous Moon can be found visiting giant Jupiter again! On the following night of the 29th, the Moon will be below and to the left of the ringed planet Saturn.
Due to the closure of New Mexico Tech because of COVID-19 virus concerns, there WILL NOT be a first Saturday of the month star party at the Etscorn Campus Observatory.
Stay safe and Clear Skies!
Jon Spargo
New Mexico Tech Astronomy Club
August 2020