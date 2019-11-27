Veteran Edmund Olguin is a lifetime member and former Commander of the Disabled American Veterans in Socorro. El Defensor Chieftain met with Olguin at the DAV to ask him more about his experiences before and after service.
Question: What is your involvement with the DAV?
Answer: I am a life time member of this group. I was classified as disabled. To be a member you pay your dues or become a lifetime member. Prices change throughout the years of course.
Q: How often do you visit the DAV?
A: About two or three times a week. I enjoy sitting with other vets and having conversations. Being in the company with other veterans. Sometimes they choose to share their stories and sometimes not. All veterans are welcome here. Places like this are very important for those that served.
Q: At what time period were you the local DAV Commander?
A: It was in the late 90’s.
Q: Where did you serve our country?
A: I was in Korea from 1968-69 in the Army. That was the only time I served. This was during the Vietnam war era. I was hospitalized in both Korea and Japan before I was released on a medical discharge. Fortunately that allowed me to put in for veterans compensation which is where I am at now.
Q: Have you had issues with government compensation as far as medical care?
A: Not much. Comparing what it was like back in 1969 to now the healthcare has improved 100 times over. The VA program has improved very much over the years.
Q: How did you come about serving in the military?
A: I got drafted. There wasn’t a choice. I got sent to Fort Bliss in Texas and it was, to say the least, hot because it was the summer time. But being born and raised in Socorro and the economic status that young people face it was a good thing long term because quite frankly there aren’t a lot of opportunities here for kids, especially back then. It gave you a look at the world that I wouldn’t have seen.
Q: What was your day to day life like in Korea?
A: Back when I was there it was still a little bit backwards because they were still trying to develop themselves after the war. Now when you look at Korea it’s become a fantastic capitalist government. To me it’s living proof of what democracy can do for a country.
Q: What was it like coming back to the states?
A: Back in the day they didn’t care where you were from. They saw you in a military uniform and discriminated against all of the soldiers. When we went to the airport we were required to wear our military greens but asked to put on civilian close before getting off the plane because all of the people verbally abusing us. It was disturbing because we served our country in a patriotic way. It was not like the volunteer system now where soldiers are honored.
Q: What was it like adjusting to normal life back home?
A: To be honest I’m still adjusting today. Seeing the vets honored the way they are now affects you because of what we went through many years back.
Q: What did you do once you returned to Socorro?
A: I had to move to California because there wasn’t any work. Government agencies had a certain attitude about who we were coming back state side. I came back to Socorro because there’s a big metaphorical hand behind the ‘M’ mountain.
Q: Were you born and raised in Socorro?
A: I was. My father Kippie was a bar tender and owner. He worked at places like Capitol and Silver bar. He also moved to Los Lunas for a while to run a bar called the Roco Inn. My mother was a grocery checker here in Socorro as well as in Albuquerque when they seperated.
Q: Were you a single child?
A: No, I had two sisters and a brother, with one sister that is still with us, Tersila.
Q: A few random questions, what is your favorite movie?
A: “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly”. I always liked Tuco, the ugly one. He always fit the lose life style to me. He’s a funny character to watch.
Q: What is your favorite type of music.
A: I like almost all music except for chamber music. Spanish, western, rock and roll. Back in the day us kids would go to the old drive-in theater next to Ace Hardware because that was the only place we could pick up rock and roll on the radio. But there’s no top band for me.
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would that be?
A: At my age at 71 I’m here. That’s fantasy for young people. If you put me on the spot I’d say Alaska because I love fishing. That’s my favorite thing to do here in town.
Q: If there was something that you could change about Socorro County what would it be?
A: The drug situation. I see a lot of people who are really in it and it’s terrible. Unfortunately I do not have the depth or knowledge in how to solve it but it has been killing Socorro for a very long time.