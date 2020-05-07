Covid19 came into a world overburdened by production and consumption patterns unsustainable and incompatible with the finite character of natural resources upon which life on the planet depends. Before the first case, 820 million people suffered from hunger; 2.2 billion had no fresh water; 4.2 billion lacked sanitation services; 3 billion cannot wash their hands. … Military expenditure amounts to 1.8 trillion dollars that are completely useless in the combat against the threat.” ~ Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Last week, we viewed our global pandemic from the vantage of Asia and Europe. Let’s now turn homeward, steam across the Atlantic, and take a look at some strategies for confronting Covid-19 employed by a few of the humbler countries of the Americas — humbler, in the sense of size and economies, when compared to (what, at times, seems) a big, bumbling behemoth, the Estados Unidos.
Our federal administration has offered neither healing nor supportive aid to any of our neighbors to any remarkable extent, in this pandemic. And by “bumbling,” I mean the apparent lack of preparation, situational awareness, and a rather shocking inability to locate or produce, then mobilize and distribute, the vital resources needed for our populace to defend itself in a timely fashion. (Thank heavens for most states’ and local governments’ determined leadership, in this regard! And for folks who can sew!!!)
Sanctioning Survival?
Instead, Washington (D.C.) threatens and heavily levies “sanctions” and blockades against harmless neighbors (and distant Iran), thus crippling many countries’ ability to respond robustly to this dangerous time of Covid — tsk, tsk. In fact, North America’s blockades, sanctions and embargos are very ill-willed affairs. Canada plays this inhumane game, too. Ottawa just nixed a request for a delegation of Cuban doctors made by the Southern First Nations of Manitoba, which include the Anishinaabe and Dakota bands.
Particularly mean-spirited is Washington effectively canceling the purchase contracts Cuba had with two ventilator manufacturers here. Our Commerce and Treasury departments saw to it that the two manufacturers were acquired by a single corporation, which then threw those companies’ ventilator customers under-the-bus. (Wouldn’t want to save lives in any small socialist states now, would we?). But let’s see … What have those same Latin American nations been able to accomplish, in spite of northern interference?
On March 20th, a little over a month ago, with coronavirus bearing down on us all, Cuba allowed a British cruise ship to dock at the Port of Havana. The HMS Braemer, with over 600 passengers, had been floundering around the Caribbean for five days, seeking harbor. The U.S. had denied them. After all, fifty-seven onboard the ship were symptomatic of Covid-19.
Culture of Compassion
But Cuba offered the Braemer and Great Britain an unqualified hand, stating, “There must be a shared effort to heal the sick. Afterall, these are humans suffering, regardless of the passport they hold.” Yep, little Cuba — whom our government has thoroughly blockaded, tried invading, and hoped to overthrow since the early 1960s!
Many, many countries ‘round the globe draw upon Cuba’s no-strings-attached expertise. Over 800 medical personnel are serving in more than 20 new COVID-19 missions worldwide, reflecting Cuba’s long history of “medical internationalism.” My husband, Bear, and I were able to admire their gleaming medical school campus overlooking the sea, when visiting Cuba in January, and we met American students studying there. They raved about their education. And let me just say, it takes even longer to become an MD in Cuba than in our med schools stateside. Each are top-flight educations, yet one is entirely cost-free.
The first week of April, African Angola called on Havana for help, having just registered its first coronavirus infections. So 256 health workers were dispatched to Angola on April 10th, including 188 physicians and 24 nurses. How can this embargoed little island nation afford to render humanitarian service on front lines all over the world? Because of their highly respected med school, Cuba boasts nine doctors per 1,000 Cubans — three times the U.S. ratio. Thus, she excels in sending practicing physicians abroad for three-year stints. In fact, performing such international service is a stipulation of receiving one’s medical diploma there.
Research & Rescue
Probably the most tantalizing promise of Cuban healthcare at this moment is their wonder-drug, Interferon Alpha-2B Recombinant, a broadly effective antiviral treatment. Cuba has employed advanced interferon technologies since the 1980s for treating dengue fever, HIV, papilloma virus, hepatitis B & C, plus various cancers. So China offered to ramp up production of Alpha-2B in late January and by March, reported that for approximately 1500 patients there, Cuba’s trusty Interferon Recombinant successfully “prevents aggravation and complications in patients reaching that stage [of COVIS-19] that [typically] can result in death.”
Also, Alpha-2B is considered to have saved thousands of lives in South Korea, where it was employed and abruptly stunted the COVID-19 outbreak there that was causing all of Asia to blanch. Germany then tested the drug on 3,156 critical COVID-19 patients. The lives of all but three individuals were saved — an excellent ratio for this pandemic, by the way! Now, the World Health Organization is beginning studies on “Cuban interferon-beta,” plus three other drugs, to determine their effectiveness against this novel virus.
And especially heartening, Alpha-2B appears to also often protect healthcare workers from the contagion! So China’s Zhejiang University School of Medicine has recently made available an extensive COVID-19 treatment handbook, in which Interferon Alpha-2B Recombinant plays a crucial role in the revised protocol of proven-best practices, which include approximately 30 additional medications, inoculations, respiratory therapies and hygienic practices.
Yes! Outside of the American for-profit drug-company regime, there is indeed brewing some strong hope for weathering this worldwide storm! Stay tuned for the third and final installment of Life & Death on the new Silk Road, as we continue reporting on healing developments from across Latin America and the world.
Sources: AsiaTimesFinancial.com, Coronavirus Dashboard, The Grayzone, Martin Luther King Center (Havana), Newsweek, U.S.-CubaNormalization.org, Venezuela & ALBA Weekly, Witness for Peace, Yale University Press Blog