You don’t need to be exposed to pesticides during this major coronavirus pandemic. Pesticides can compromise your immune system and make you more susceptible to developing viruses, including coronavirus.
I was IPM Specialist for the University of New Mexico for 12 years and never used any toxic pesticides or rodenticides and the students, faculty and staff loved it. I was also IPM Manager for the City of Santa Fe and personally took care of over 80 city buildings and never used a drop of liquid pesticides and we never used Roundup on city property. I have over 45 years of experience in the pesticide industry and know the hazards of toxic pesticides. I want to help reduce, and hopefully, eliminate pesticides in society. Pesticides are weapons of mass destruction and can be hazardous during the pandemic
For insect control
You can kill any bug in your house with a mixture of water (40%), alcohol (40%) and dish soap (20%).
If you have a specific pest, here are some recommendations
Cockroaches (beer and duct tape)
Ants (Terro Bait works for most small ants)
Earwigs (newspaper)
Silverfish (baby food jars and flour)
Paper wasps (brown paper bags, Avon Skin so Soft)
Bed bugs (alcohol, water & dish soap, hair dryer)
Head lice (salt water, hair dryer)
Fungus gnats (aquarium gravel)
Fruit flies (vinegar)
Carpet beetles (dirty socks and cheese)
Spiders (peppermint essential oil)
Never use rodenticides or glue boards for mice
Here is a recipe for a very good mosquito repellent that you can make yourself.
Combine in a 16 oz. bottle:
15 drops lavender oil
3-4 Tbsp. of vanilla extract
1/4 Cup lemon juice.
Fill bottle with water. Shake. Ready to use.
For weed control
Mix 1 gallon of white vinegar, 1/4 cup of liquid dish soap and 1 cup of salt in a garden sprayer. Spray weeds generously, wait a couple days, they're dead. No reason to use Roundup or other toxic herbicides
Below are two of the handbooks I have available. I have several others as well. They are available via email in PDF format, not in hard copy
“Earth Friendly Pest Management for Your Home and Garden and for Commercial Establishments.” This handbook covers general pest control using non-toxic methods.
“Common Sense Vegetation “Weed” Management (Precautionary Principle Philosophy)” This handbook basically tells you how to control weeds without using Roundup or other toxic herbicides.
If you have any pest questions or want either of the handbooks, you can contact me at askthebugman2013@gmail.com