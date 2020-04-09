Going on four years, Samantha Silva has been working as the Office Administrator at the InteliCare Smart Choice care center. Taking care of patients around Socorro County, the group helps those in need on a day to day basis. El Defensor Chieftain spoke with her in her office to find out more.
What type of services does your organization provide?
We mainly do personal care services, or PCS. It is home healthcare where we send out caregivers to those in need of daily living assistance. That includes grooming, basic house care, going to the grocery stores, taking medications, and even paying bills.
Is there a particular age group or demographic with which your organization works?
We provide services for those 18 and over that have Medicaid. There is a variety of folks we provide services to. There is everything from special needs to the elderly as well as disabled veterans.
What areas does your office cover?
Everywhere in Socorro County. We’ll go to Pie Town, Lemitar, San Antonio, just to name a few. Our Albuquerque office will service everything in the Bernalillo County area.
How does one apply for services with your organization?
As long as they have 100 percent Medicaid and qualifying needs such as disabilities or illnesses, including social illnesses such as PTSD or anxiety, we can service them because they need help too.
What a patient does is go through their Medicaid and request to get home healthcare?
They will do an over the phone assessment with an insurance provider before an independent assessor goes to the individuals home to decide what type of care that individual needs.
Do you also deal with drug and alcohol-related cases?
Sometimes. A lot of times with addicts, they have mental health issues, and they need help to help get recovered. Somebody coming in to make sure they are taking their medications correctly and have the support to get better.
Is your office able to give out prescriptions?
We do not. That goes through the individual's insurance and whatever medical facility they are going through.
How did you get involved with this organization?
I worked in home healthcare, but I found myself becoming too attached, so here I'm able to help people without having to know that there is a final outcome as you become attached to patients.
What was your previous experience working individually with patients?
I worked with the Good Samaritan organization, which is end of life care. Here we can help people without it always having a finality to it. We are more focused on providing appropriate daily living.
Do you feel like you get more benefits from doing this as opposed to your previous work?
I do because I get a wider variety of people to help. With Good Samaritan, it is strictly the elderly where is here we’re seeing younger kids that need help too. That is a good thing for them to have that option.
What do you love most about your job?
Being able to connect with patients on a personal level. Recently one of our members called and was unable to go out because of the self-quarantine taking place because she has an auto-immune deficiency. So I was able to head out and just get them something to eat. Connecting on a personal level is what I love.
What is the toughest part of working here?
When patients lose eligibility. Sometimes they'll make too much money in a month, and it can be just a few dollars. They don't get government help, and that is completely out of our hands. It's hard to see them go without care when they really need it.
A few questions about yourself. Are you born and raised in Socorro?
Born and raised. I never lived outside of the county. I currently live in Polvadera.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes. I have an older sister, as well as two younger sisters and a brother. Their names are Denise, Dyamond, and Sapphire, and my brother Juan. We are all blood relatives, but some of us share the same dad, while others share the same mom. My mom is Renay Gutierrez, and my father is Ramon Gutierrez. They were divorced when I was around two, but they still maintain a relationship. I decided to stay with my mom, but I still have a strong relationship with my dad.
What do your parents do for a living?
Right now, my mom is stay at home. She takes care of my grandmother, who is disabled. My dad had a restaurant in Magdalena called Dos Joyas, named after Dyamond and Sapphire, which I tease him about because he didn't include me. From there he did some work in Alamo.
After graduating high school did you pursue higher education?
I did not. At 17 I became a mother and was a stay at home mom for ten years. Then I decided to take classes at PIMA Medical Institute to become a medical assistant. I got a certificate in phlebotomy and medical assistance. That gave me the ability to do things such as draw blood which for some reason is a lot of fun for me.
You were a stay at home mom for ten years. How did you meet your husband, and how many children do you have?
I have one child, Rojelio III. My husband, Rojelio II, and I met in high school. He was a new student here from Hobbs. I knew him since I was 15, but we didn't start to date until my senior year. We had a bumpy relationship as friends, and eventually, we realized that maybe we might not be good together, but we’re even worse being apart. So now we’re going on 15 years of being together.
Do you feel fulfilled at this stage in your life?
I feel that it has gone wonderful. I'm a very optimistic person, and so I am blessed for what I have and every day that I get. This has been a wonderful life up to this point.
A few random questions, what is your favorite movie?
I have to go with "The Lost Boys." I've watched it since I was a little girl. That is my go-to movie that I can watch all the time and never get bored of it. It is about vampires, so it's fictional, but it's just something I watched all the time.
What is your favorite type of music?
My go-to is R&B slow jams because they’re heartfelt. I also love country because that also comes from the heart. If I had a go-to artist, it would be Luke Combs right now. His music is very touching.
If you could change one thing about Socorro county, what would it be?
Drugs. 100 percent. I'm an open book, and I won't name names, but I have family members currently battling, and I would like to see them clean up. When they leave town, they do so well, but when they come back here, they get drawn into it again. They need more resources. Not everyone can afford to get the help that they need.
The Inteli-Care program was started in 2003. Its mission is to 'Provide a quality service that ensures safety, compassion, knowledge, and care by listening and helping our members through consistency, teamwork, and high ethical standards.'