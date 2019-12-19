Recently promoted to the Socorro County Detention Center Administrator, Eddie Garcia has spent years working in law enforcement. He sat down with El Defensor Chieftain to tell his story.
Question: How did you come into the position of head administrator at the detention center?
Answer: I interviewed for it. I was a captain at the facility prior to that for about two years.
Q: How did you get involved with corrections.
A: I graduated from Socorro High School in 2001 and then attended the New Mexico Corrections Academy. I then went to work for the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility where I started my career as a correctional officer. I was there until 2011 and left to further my education at Central New Mexico. I came back to Socorro in 2016 when Ed Sweeney was the administrator and he brought me on based on my credentials. I showed him what I brought to the table and wasn’t worried about any type of rank or status, but rather what type of person I am. Shortly afterwards I fortunately was promoted to captain status.
Q: What was your first day like at the detention center?
A: It was a lot smaller having come from the Central New Mexico Penitentiary. The numbers here are certainly different from a facility like that. You also have less issues coming your way administrative wise. The transition was very easy for me.
Q: What are your day to day responsibilities?
A: Start with greeting your staff because without those employees that building isn’t going to run. You have to give credit where credit is due. A lot of our staff work long hours and I try to commend them. With the detainees I try to make sure they are receiving proper care. There is a reason they are at the facility and not at church so our job is making sure they are taken care of. Safety is also a big factor to make sure that our 22 staff members are safe throughout the work day.
Q: What are staff members responsibilities?
A: Safety and security for the facility. Making sure detainees are being fed and are healthy. Watch calls and watch tours to make sure that there isn’t any contraband coming into the facility. Also making sure that we treat these individuals as human beings. My mindset is that none of the staff wears just one hat and we try to train our team to handle multiple scenarios.
Q: As far as contraband is concerned, how does your facility counteract that?
A: We make sure that we’re doing our jobs safely. We do body checks and utilize scanners to make sure that we are doing the best job that we can. Visitors have no direct contact with detainees. Everything is through a phone or monitor.
Q: What has been the worst experience you’ve had at the penitentiary? \
A: To be honest it hasn’t been very bad. There are some disagreements but compared to working at the previous facility where a lot of bad things happened its like night and day.
Q: Why do you choose to work in a stressful environment that is corrections
A: Helping individuals that are incarcerated. Right now Socorro has a big drug issue. To be able to offer outside programs for these individuals and hopefully get them on the right track.
Q: What type of pressure do you feel now that you are the lead man?
A: I wouldn’t say pressure as much as we have a job to do so let’s do it. Let’s get a good core which includes proper training and resources for our staff. It takes a certain type of individual to work in corrections but there are those times when you see people who are able to turn things around and thank you. That is the reward to all of the hard stuff.
Q: Is there a particular experience you have seen that was comical during your time in corrections?
A: As always we try to maintain professionalism no matter who comes through our doors. But there was one individual clearly under the influence that was yelling and screaming because there were snakes all around him. He was jumping at snakes that obviously were not there. All we could do was tell him to sleep it off.
Q: A few questions about your personal life. Are you born and raised in Socorro?
A: Born and raised in Las Cruces. My mom and dad worked in the food industry for Aramark which provides food for multiple schools which is how we bumped around from cities in Texas and Louisiana before eventually coming here. There was a lot of moving back and forth which was admittedly hard growing up. I got to see a lot of places but I wanted to come back to New Mexico to finish my education. This is my home and where my hearts is.
Q: What is the difference between living in Socorro to some of the other parts of the country?
A: Socorro has its own issues just like everywhere. But at this point I have my fiancee and three kids so to me raising a family in a small town is always better. There is so much help with your kids.
Q: A few random questions. What is your favorite movie?
A: It has got to be “Training Day”. I just love Denzel (Washington). He’s awesome because he can play the good guy and the bad guy. Plus it coincides with my background in law enforcement.
Q: What is your favorite type of music?
A: I like hip hop and country the most. George Straight and Brad Paisley are really great because they’re just smooth. Hip hop wise I love down south Texas artists like Bun B and Pimp C. Growing up in Texas that was the down south rap you listened to.
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would that be?
A: I’m going somewhere warm ... probably Miami.
Q: If you could change something about Socorro County, what would it be?
A: I would bring more revenue into Socorro. More things for kids to do. The kids need things to keep themselves interested in the community because they are our future. You see the cycle of parents visiting their kids at the detention center and if there was more to do then I think that it would help more of our youth stay out of trouble.