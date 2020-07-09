Terry Lomanitz is a Socorro High School graduate who is currently a travel nurse in Manhattan. The following is a continuation of his blog describing his experience in New York City.
Weeks 9 and 10. The chaos continues!
All of our roommates moved out this week. It is odd sharing a house with strangers. They decided to throw a big party on their last night of work. They invited a few new friends from work. It was great, except “this guy” had to work and they partied til after 1am. If you know me,I’m all in for a good party- but not when I can’t partake and have to be responsible. Having roommates was like living with our girls again since they were all in their 20’s. One of the girls went through a break up while here. One was fired from her position in the hospital she was at. Another had a family member in a serious car wreck back at home. Drama,drama, drama. Besides being messy, they were good kids and great nurses.
The hospital continues to slow down. Most days I don’t even have 4 patients, never mind having a Covid patient. Rumor is there are less than 100 Covid cases in the entire 738 bed hospital. There’s talk of extending contracts. We will find out in the coming week. I’m not really wanting to extend. The city life is not for me. It’s too peopley for me. It all depends if the extension is with or without Covid pay. Also we are hoping a job pops up for Jeni.
The activity in NYC is busier than we have seen since we have arrived in the city. Jeni and I agreed, we liked NYC better when the place was in lockdown. People are everywhere! All kinds of shops are open, from 99 cent stores to Barbershops. Gov. Coumo said if people are just going to open up their shops and not follow guidelines, they will be forced to shutdown again. Everyone I work with agrees the lockdown has changed things here in the city. They’re hoping the curbside drinks to go doesn’t go away tho. Before the pandemic you couldn’t drink in public. Now, come evening almost everyone you see out has some kind of cocktail in their hands.
Since all the roommates were done with the contracts, that left jeni and I with the house to ourselves ( for a couple hours until we moved out). Jeni found a one bedroom apartment further south towards Central Park. Let me tell you – it is small. If you turn around too fast you’ll bump into yourself. I keep telling myself I can handle it for a month. Oh the luxury of being a travel nurse.
We spent a night at a hotel in Times Square. We trekked around the area to see the damage left behind from the riots. Met two guys selling their CDs on the street . They somehow guessed we were nurses and we chatted with them awhile. They were cool so we ended up buying their CDs. We will now have to find a CD player somewhere. We don’t have a clue what kind of music it is. We shall see.
As I was about to post my blog and Jeni had just proof read it, we heard a commotion outside our apartment window. We stuck our heads out to see what was going on. There were people gathering and chanting. We decided to be nosey to see what was going on. It was a BLM protest/march.
Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers . We are staying safe. We will be home soon and hope to hang out with everyone.