I just talked with the weatherman and he said to batten down the hatches because the skies were going to turn nasty this weekend. He said we’re gonna’ have sheets of rain and peals of thunder and lightning and it’ll be frightening. So I said to him, I guess that means the big Macey Center 4th of July celebration will be called off. Then he said he was just pulling my chain, the weather will be mostly sunny with variable clouds.
OK, you’re onto me. I made all that up and that conversation only took place in my mind, but I was just imagining an alternate scenario for this Saturday. While it’s true that there’ll be no show at Macey, the show will go on. On line.
The upside of this virtual version is that you won’t get sunburned. And hey, just like attending a Zoom meeting, you don’t even have to put your pants on. There’s a full lineup of music and I’ve got to hand it to Ronna Kalish and her crew for taking on what must be a daunting task.
Then at sundown grab your camera, put your pants on and go out to watch the big finale from your yard. It’s EMRTC’s first-ever “social distancing” fireworks display from high atop M Mountain.
Pardon me while I digress:
It's so hot... I bought a loaf of bread and before I got home it was toast.
It's so hot... You can wash and dry your clothes at the same time.
It's so hot... Two trees were fighting over a dog.
It's so hot... Cows are giving powdered milk.
It's so hot... My thermometer goes up to "Are you kidding me?"
Regardless of climate change or global warming, Socorro's summer weather remains true to form. When you live in the northern Chihuahuan Desert you get used to this kind of thing and take everything in stride. Just hunker down and make sure you remembered to clean the filter on that swamp cooler.
If you plan on a traditional family cookout on the fourth, don't forget to slather on a little sunscreen. Just make sure it has a high SPF, the Sun Protection Factor, created by Coppertone in the 1970s. Prior to that, we called sunscreen “suntan lotion,” and just had to wing it without approved levels of ultraviolet protection.
This weekend I plan on watching the Walt Disney movie Johnny Tremain, an old favorite, which puts our history into the perspective of the times. Especially when firebrand patriot James Otis is explaining to Samuel Adams, James Warren, and others in a clandestine meeting in Paul Revere’s attic on why the revolution is necessary.
“For we must fight this war in meeting house and Congress and the halls of Parliament, as well as on the field. But what it's all about, you'll really never know. And yet it, it, it's so much simpler than any of you think. We give all we have. We fight, we die, for one simple thing. Only that a man could stand.”
Stirring words, indeed, from one of our early patriots, who President John Adams said was the “most important American of the 1760s.” Unfortunately, Otis is mostly skipped over in the history books, due to consequences from an incident where he was stabbed and almost beaten to death by British soldiers in 1769. His brain injury was so grave that by the time of the signing of the Declaration of Independence he was too mentally incapacitated to participate.
Otis is mostly remembered for saying, “taxation without representation is tyranny,” and “a man’s house is his castle,” but he also said, “The colonists are by the law of nature freeborn, as indeed all men are, white or black.”
He may have been one of those patriots President Adams was thinking of when he said, “You will never know how much it has cost my generation to preserve your freedom. I hope you will make a good use of it.”
I’m prone to reflect on the words of our founding fathers which really get to me; the freedom to think what we want and the liberty to put those thoughts to voice.
I think that’s what the founding fathers are still saying to us these 244 years later.
Like Thomas Paine who said, “All men are born and remain free and equal in rights,” which were specified as the rights of liberty, private property, the inviolability of the person, and resistance to oppression.
Or Samuel Adams: “Our unalterable resolution should be to be free,” and “If conscience disapproves, the loudest applauses of the world are of little value.”
Oh, and don’t forget Paul Revere’s clarion call: “The redcoats are coming!”
What else is there to say, but have a happy Fourth, come rain, shine, or a global pandemic!