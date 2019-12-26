Representing the town of Datil, Stan Towner is the Soil Conservationist for the Team 8 branch of the Natural Resources Conservation Services of New Mexico. The NRCS is part of the United States Department of Agriculture. Towner took time out of an annual meeting at the Socorro Consolidated Farm Services Agency to speak with El Defensor Chieftain about his responsibilities.
Question: Coming from Datil, what is your purpose meeting here at the SCSFA?
Answer: This is a service facility for us. We’re having a staff meeting with members of the local New Mexico branch of the NRCS which is made up of members from Datil, Socorro and Carrizozo. Socorro is a mid point between Carrizozo and Datil.
Q: How often do you meet?
A: Once a month. Socorro has the FSA and the central land offices so it makes sense for our outlying communities to meet here.
Q: How long have you been representing Datil for these local as well as national organizations?
A: In 2005 I graduated from college and went to work for the forest service in Quemado, New Mexico. I worked there for about five years and then transferred over to the agency in Datil.
Q: Why did you decide to make that transition?
A: NRCS works more with private landowners. I decided as a landowner myself I would prefer to work with local ranch owners to help them promote their product.
Q: What are your day to day operations representing Datil? A: What we do is address agricultural concerns that are brought to us by farmers and ranchers, which always varies. A lot of times what happens is trying to figure out funding provided by the county and state to provide resources for each community. Once issues are presented it is mostly about how we can upgrade infrastructure such as piping, erosion control and fencing programs. The NRCS is concerned with the case by case basis of the 65 percent cost share which includes plant productivity, water erosion, and health of crops. The state conservation committee has recently been concerned with the encroachment of brush and other plants towards the native areas. It is mesquite, juniper, piñon for example. Our native grasslands are being invaded by non-native species of crops.
Q: How do you combat those types of intrusive crops?
A: Several ways. The biggest one is labor. We use heavy equipment to go in and clean up the grassland areas. We occasionally do it chemically, particularly in the mesquite area, if we have to. But it is not cost effective. And then there are times when we have to get our hands dirty and clear brush by hand as well. In woodland areas there are wildfires. What we want to make sure of is that it’s not a chaostrophic situation for the farmers.
Q: Is there a particular type of crop or tree that is currently the biggest issue in your area.
A: You’ve heard of pinon trees and junipers. Those are our biggest concerns. A lot of it has to do with how humans manage things. We used to have the small controlled fires to clean up the brush and we no longer have that. I’m not saying that is a good or bad thing. I’m just saying it’s different.
Q: What are the biggest challenges facing Datil in particular?
A: Our biggest challenge is our population of farm land. Livestock for farmers goes down because of the encroachment onto their land. Anytime you get too much of anything it is going to affect a community. We want to get it to a healthy number within the community as far as farmland is concerned.
Q: What type of labor cost issues do you have?
A: I don’t necessarily deal with that. But it can certainly can be high when you’re dealing with private contractors having to clear out say a thousand acre area.
Q: What is your personal background?
A: I was raised on a family ranch in Fence Lake, New Mexico. Just North of Quemado. My father Herman passed away but my mother Jeanne still takes care of the ranch which is roughly 12,000 acres. We have around 200 cattle throughout the year. I got a degree at Western New Mexico University in resource management, met my wife and decided to move to a bigger location as far as acres are concerned to raise cattle.
Q: A few random questions. What is your favorite movie?
A: I will go with “The Cowboys” with John Wayne. It depicts the wild west and the western frontier. Open range means a lot to me.
Q: Is there a particular type of music or artist you love the most?
A: That would have to be Dave Stamey. He sings basic old stock country music that we can all relate to. It’s very much down home stuff.
Q: Is there a particular artist or painter that you enjoy?
A: That would be Tim Cox. He paints what I care about which is open ranch scenery. He depicts ranching in such an amazing way that I find hard to describe.
Q: If there was anywhere in the world you could live, where would it be?
A: Wyoming. Same thing as I’ve said before ... wide open spaces. I don’t do well around groups of people and I’m better left to my own devices out in the middle of nowhere.
Q: If there was something that you could change about Socorro County, what would it be?
A: Don’t forget where we came from. Don’t forget that this area of the Rio Grande Valley in particular is very much agricultural based. Without agriculture we would cease to be a viable population. It feels like in economic down turns agriculture is the first one to drop and the last one to come up. We need to get a younger generation interested in agricultural work.