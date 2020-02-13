A supervisor for the Socorro Youth Center, Regina Valencia, has been overseeing and helping to grow the next generation of local kids coming up in all aspects of development.
What is your role here at the Finley Gym Youth Center?
I am a top supervisor here.
How long have you been in your current position with the group?
I have been working here going on nine years, but at my current position, I've been here for a little over a year.
How did you become involved with the Youth Center?
My niece Esperanzia Torres used to work here. I came here to interview with Cindy (Rivera), and she hired me that day. Esperenzia was a long time member here at Finley.
What was it like getting your position? Did you have to work your way up?
It was very easy. For some reason, Cindy liked my attitude, and I was able to transition almost immediately as I learned from herself as well as the rest of the staff here. She asked me if I was dependable, and I said yes. From there on, I've been here ever since.
What was the initial process like coming to work at this facility?
It was rough at first because I didn't know all of the kids. I had my struggles. But I like working with kids, and once I got going, it became a lot of fun almost every day as you see them grow into their own selves.
What was so rough in your mind about working here initially?
As Ms. Rivera loves to say you have to be paid to play. In other words, whatever the kids are doing, you have to do as well, which is how our staff treats and looks at every day here. When we hire some of the high school kids, especially over the summer, we expect them to do the same as the young kids growing up. If they're doing an art project then so should our staff, for example. If they're playing basketball, then you're playing basketball. Whatever they are doing, you need to be participating in as well.
How have you grown throughout your years here at Finley?
Our staff has grown together as a whole. It certainly depends on whatever activity is going on with the kids. For example, if there is a 6-7-year-old group, we have one staff member for the boys and one for the girls. Our team works together to make sure whatever trips they are currently on the kids are safe. And once you spend years with coworkers, you learn to trust each other. There is always a staff member in front as well as in back no matter the activity year-round.
What types of activities does yourself as well as everyone else here at Finley provide?
It’s whatever the kids want to do. If they want to go and read at the library we go and do that. If they want to color, then we color together as a family. If they want to play Volleyball or Basketball, we play together as adults and parents. Sometimes we play board games or even silly outdoor games such as duck-duck-goose.
What age range does Finley cater to?
Typically, we start around four years old as far as activities and stop at the 12-year-old level. That way, it's a nice transition for the kids before they hit high school as well as becoming a teenager.
How do parents get their kids involved in this particular program?
Before the summer starts, we plan trips for local kids. Every other Friday, we take the group on field trips in the afternoon. Places such as the zoo, Cliff’s, or the aquarium in Albuquerque. We start that in June and go into August. Parents are able to register their children every year with a mandatory meeting to insure that at least one adult is present to make sure that the kids do not have diseases or other handicaps which we do not take accountability for. The program starts around the end of May with trips to the pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays here in town.
A few questions about yourself. Are you born and raised out of Socorro?
I came from Magdalena before eventually working over at the Socorro General Hospital as a food preparer and dishwasher for patients. Basically, on the service side of things. I started off there when I was 21 and shortly afterward got married to my husband, Johnny.
What is your favorite movie, and why?
“La Bamba." I always loved Richie Valens. Spanish style music has always been my favorite. Plus, it's hard to beat Lou Diamond Phillips as the star.
What is your particular flavor musically?
A: I don’t like hard rock. Country and Spanish are what I listen to most. I also like Beyonce, for example. Pop is always a great way to turn off things and simply have fun.
If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Colorado. I love the scenery up there. The mountains are so beautiful, and the people are so kind every time that I have visited that area.
If there was one thing that you could change about Socorro, what would it be?
I know it's played out ... but the drugs. No doubt that it is destroying our community from top to bottom. That is why Finley is so important in its small way because we see kids and parents affected by drugs every year, and it is heartbreaking.
