As it stands on July 28, 17 members of the Miami Marlins organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The kicker is that 12 of them had tested positive prior to the their game at Philadelphia Sunday, according to a few reports, and Major League Baseball allowed these players to go out, play baseball and endanger the well-being of every other human being on that field.
In the National Basketball Association Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams reportedly left the “bubble” for a family emergency, decided to stop at an eatery on the way and is now quarantined for 10 days.
Where does it end with those who have more money than they can spend in a lifetime when it comes to keeping the public safe (ish)?
So why are we expected to hold ourselves as lowly, middle-class tax payers to a higher standard when professional athletes, who by the way have access to top notch medical care and daily COVID testing, while their subsequent “bosses” are clearly more worried about the bottom line than that of their own players’ safety?
The obvious answer, as it usually is, is dollars and cents.
But I’ve recently been to practices in Socorro. I have seen Socorro volleyball coach JB Mauldin conducting practices with his players, all 10 feet apart, using their own sanitized volleyballs and finding a way to get better while giving a darn about the people next to them.
I’ve been to Socorro football practices where Damien Ocampo and his staff took the time to point a thermometer at his players’ head’s and ensure they weren’t at risk, and as importantly not risking the health of their fellow players.
We can do it in our wonderful, tiny little town, but for some reason the millionaires and billionaires are seemingly exempt.
I’m not a baseball guy as in my youth I was too scared to field even the slowest of ground balls, but admittedly the past few days of MLB play have been enticing. The fake cardboard fans in the seats and the strange silence watching the Los Angeles Dodgers play was both ominous and exciting. I’m glad that the league tried to figure out a way to get fans what they want most.
However, players were shedding their masks, chewing tobacco and gum, spitting all over creation and practicing all of the heinous habits we as normal Joe’s have been told to avoid.
This doesn’t sit well with me.
We’re all either on the same plane of respect for our fellow citizens or we’re not. And here I was thinking professional athletes were unofficially supposed to be role models to a certain point.
But then again my favorite athlete of all time was and may still be a notorious gambler, so what do I know?