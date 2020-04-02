Well, I've moved. But I'm running the newspaper remotely from my desk at the Albuquerque Journal until our new editor Jonathan Miller arrives in a couple of weeks.
Many of you may remember Jonathan from his days as the Sports Editor at the Chieftain. We believe he'll be a great asset to your local community newspaper.
Plus … here's a guy who wanted to move back to Socorro. So…stay tuned for further developments on his arrival.
•••
I was reading my hometown newspaper and came across a very interesting column from the community's economic development director. The title of his column was: Keep eating out in local restaurants; Give the grocer a break.
Here are the excerpts from his column:
I'm not a grocer or a restauranteur, be we use 'em! So do you.
As a society, we rely more and more on our restaurants and food preparers for our meals. We eat out or order in … a lot.
Now, we abandon our favorite places because we can't site down inside? We wonder why our grocery shelves are empty? Why wouldn't they be … our eating habits drive their stocking decision.
We shift overnight to "cocooning," expecting that our grocers' supply system can, too? We think that our community restaurants will still be there when we decide to go back out?
We're all smarter than that. Let's act and talk accordingly – let's support them and be supportive.
Get take out. Get drive-through. Just like you did before if you can afford to. And give your grocers a little bit of a break – they're discovering their soft underbelly the same as the rest of us during these unique times.
And finally, thank you to all our retail associates and other essential workers in our communities that are there to help us. You are our local heroes who are working tirelessly to ensure America gets the essentials.
•••
Finally, a note to our readers.
El Defensor Chieftain is still open and working to keep you informed. We know how important it is to keep you updated on how our community is affected and coping with the COVID-19 crisis.
Our role is to provide accurate, timely, and helpful information.