Let me just say: I hate being sick. I rarely miss work. But last week, I did.
It pained me to stay home and to deal with a nasty respiratory infection or whatever you want to call the creepin' crud.
If coughing and sneezing were an Olympic sport, I would have won a gold medal. I coughed and sneezed so much that stomach and my back ached.
As child, when I was sick, Mom would make her special chicken noodle soup and grease me up with Vicks VapoRub and send me to bed while covering me up with nice warm blankets. I miss those days.
Getting sick as an adult — it's a pain. There's no one there to make a pot of homemade chicken noodle soup. No one is there to boil a pot of water to make a cup of tea laced with honey. Nor is there anyone to go out and buy you a bottle of 7UP. As a single adult - you're on your own.
My father was a big believer that hot toddy could cure the common cold and flu symptoms. Before we'd go to bed, Dad would slip us a quick sip of the classic drink made of whiskey, honey, lemon and hot water.
Yes, I know what you're thinking. If a tad bit of whiskey could make you feel better, wouldn't a whole lot of whiskey whisk away all the symptoms? But who wants an hangover in addition to the creepin' crud when you awaken the next morning? Not me.
I need to plan ahead with a checklist, in case I feel lousy again. Number one: Cook a big batch of homemade chicken noodle soup and freeze it. Number two: Always have 7UP on hand. Number three: Make certain my pantry is stocked with tea and honey .... and maybe a bottle of whiskey. Number four: Invest in Kleenex. Paper towels are not the same.
Staying in bed while you're sick is overrated, too. I have to be doing something, even when I'm sick. I read when I'm sick. In one day, I read three books. It certainly helped me pass the time. Plus it's nice to be cuddled up in your favorite chair and ottoman with an electric blanket and my beloved dog, resting on top of my feet.
The only thing worse than being sick is reading about someone being sick. That's when I realized I should get my lip out of my boot and stop feeling sorry for myself.
My life is good. But every once in a while, the creepin' crud will come knocking. And by golly, I'm just going to have to deal with it — whether I like it or not.
•••
Now for some additional items of note this week: Socorro County Free Throw Contest.
A couple of weeks ago, I wandered over to Finley Gym to talk with Cindy Rivera to talk about getting pictures of the youth league basketball teams for the newspaper. As we were chatting, an idea popped into my head.
I remembered years ago when our local Knights of Columbus chapter would sponsor the local County-wide free throw contest. If you won the local contest you’d advance to the district, then regional competitions. If you won the regional, you’d compete at the state level. Boys and girls competed against each other – with the girls winning most of the time.
Now, I was never a great free throw shooter. However, my younger brother was an excellent shot at the charity stripe.
So I proposed to Cindy, that our newspaper would sponsor the event, if she could rally the troops for a county-wide competition. She received Mayor Ravi Bhasker’s approval … so we’re off and running.
There is no fee to enter the competition. It’s open to all students who attend school in Socorro County. There will be four age divisions. If you’d like to compete in the day of fun, call Finley Gym at 575-838-7537 before 3 p.m. Friday, February 28. No registrations will be accepted the day of competition, Saturday, March 13.
So as my old coach would say: Get on the free throw line and start shooting!