As 2019 comes to a close, we’d like to thank Kim Gonzales, Carlos Vega and JC Trujillo for devoting their time to support public education and serve on the Socorro Consolidated School Board.
First and foremost, school board members serve our children. They also represent their communities and face complex and demanding challenges, yet few people fully understand the scope and far-reaching implications of their responsibilities.
Their job is to establish a vision for the local education program, design a structure to achieve that vision, assure schools are accountable to the community, and strongly advocate continuous improvement in student learning.
That job entails an endless string of meetings and school functions to attend; reams of reports, agendas, proposals, and other information to read and study; and a host of difficult decisions to make. The past few years, this trio has given generously of themselves to ensure that decisions directly affecting our local schools are made by representatives of this community, people who are close to our schools and know our teachers, parents, and students. In these challenging times, they faced difficult choices and shouldered critical responsibilities.
Their ultimate goal always has been focused on the future success of the children in Socorro Consolidated School District. We applaud their willingness to serve as advocates for our children and the voice of public education.
So thank you Kim Gonzales, Carlos Vega and JC Trujillo for your hard work, dedication and commitment of time. It truly has been appreciated and valued.